By-election likely to cost $1.2m if Paul Eagle wins Wellington mayoralty

If Labour’s Paul Eagle wins the Wellington mayoralty next month, he will trigger a by-election in the Rongotai electorate that is expected to cost taxpayers $1.2 million.

That cost is making some Wellington residents baulk, not least because Eagle pledged in the run-up to the 2020 general election that he would not run for mayor in 2022, before the end of his parliamentary term.

Eagle has not resigned his Rongotai seat to run for the mayoralty, instead he has taken leave from Parliament while he campaigns. But he has said he would resign from Parliament if he won.

Because there would still be more than six months until the general election, a by-election would be held.

A Rongotai by-election could be expected to cost about the same as the by-election to replace Simon Bridges in Tauranga, carried out in June. That cost $1.2m, said Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne.

The estimated $1.2m cost in Tauranga was made up of $355,000 in public information and voting packs; $286,000 in staff and PPE; 246,000 in technology and telecommunications; $159,000 in property, utilities and security; $123,000 in printing, stationery and postage; and $38,000 in other costs.

After announcing in June that he would be contesting the mayoralty, Eagle acknowledged it would trigger a costly-by election.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Paul Eagle says he didn’t back out of a promise but could no longer sit back while the city went backwards.

“I have not backed down,” Eagle said this week when asked about his U-turn on his pledge not to contest the mayoralty this year. “I couldn’t sit back and watch Wellington go backwards . There was nobody else putting their name forward.”

The $1.2m was shared around all New Zealand taxpayers, making it proportionally a smaller cost to Wellington, he said.

Asked if he would rule out running for mayor in 2022, Eagle pledged in 2019: "Yes, I will.” This came after repeatedly answering the question with variations of having “no current plans” to run for mayor.

Stuff Wellington mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster.

Incumbent mayor Andy Foster – running again in 2022 – said Eagle had misled voters in 2020. Eagle had just been focused on getting into Parliament then “clearly hasn’t delivered anything”, Foster said of his rival.

But political commentator Max Rashbrooke, of the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies at Victoria University of Wellington, said the cost might go unnoticed.

“I don't know if it will hurt him hugely, partly because I don’t know people pay that much attention to these types of things,” Rashbrooke said. “He has strong name recognition that will likely outweigh dissatisfaction with him not keeping to his pledge.”

Electoral Commission data shows that voter turnout in by-elections is historically lower than general elections, with just 30% of those enrolled in Mount Albert voting in 2017, 43.9% in Northcote in June 2018, and 40.5% in Tauranga in 2022.

Eagle’s seat of Rongotai traditionally has high general election voter turnout – the 87.59% voter turnout in 2020 was near the best in the country but also comparable to Tauranga, which got 85.59% in the 2020 general election.

Using Tauranga as a benchmark, a similar voter turnout would see 20,945 voters in Rongotai head to the polls for a by-election out of the 51,718 on the electoral roll. That would mean taxpayers spending $57.29​ per vote cast.

Even if every single Rongotai voter turned out, the per-voter cost would be $23.20.​