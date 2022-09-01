Sorting informed local body candidates from the disinformed

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Local body boredom - why every council election is a fizzer. (First published August 2018)

Now more than ever, knowing who you’re voting for is a critical part of contributing to a healthy democracy.

The democratic process can be particularly vulnerable in local body elections because there’s often a relatively low voter turnout and people’s understanding of candidates and their policies can be extremely limited.

Adding to that general lack of candidate awareness is the fact that misinformation groups have been encouraging members to stand for local bodies while hiding their affiliation.

This is particularly concerning when they say their aim is to make New Zealand “ungovernable”.

Being aware of disinformation

Everyone has a right to participate in local democracy, but voters equally have a right to know who they’re voting for.

With disinformation now rife across the world and organisations actively working to disrupt democracy, Stuff has sought to reveal candidates with links to these movements, so voters were informed.

Researcher Sanjana Hattotuwa,​ of The Disinformation Project, said local body elections were vulnerable to this disruption because many voters weren’t as actively involved in democracy at a local level.

Waikato Times Local body elections will be held by mail ballot with voter forms sent out in mid-September.

“The architects behind democratic decay see a very easy entry point at local government elections, because people aren’t interested.

“What is very evident as threats to democracy start in the United States at a state level.”

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has come up with tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year.

LGNZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said local body elections typically had a voter turnout at about 40% – half the number who typically vote in a general election.

“We need to do a much better job of making local elections more accessible and engaging.

“It’s great to see more people have put their hand up to run in this year’s election, compared with the previous election in 2019.”

Freeman-Greene said they had heard many voters felt they did not know enough about the candidates standing.

“While all candidates have bios in the voting papers, it’s important to do your own research into people running so you know how they will work together, represent the community’s views and what their policy positions are.”

Supplied Susan Freeman-Greene, chief executive of Local Government New Zealand, is encouraging voters to find out more about local body candidates

Mail ballots were to be sent out in mid-September and from that point until noon Saturday, October 8, voters can select their candidates and submit their ballots.

Preliminary are expected to be published a day later, giving the public a good indication of the winners and losers.

How to get to know candidates

Councils can also have each candidate’s 150 word “candidate statement” on their website, which is usually what included with voting papers.

Policy NZ is a tool people can use to view profiles and learn a little bit more about them, but at of time of publication, many candidates had not yet provided information.

Candidates often campaign at community events, local markets and other large public and community gatherings, which is a chance to ask them what the stood for.

“Locals, especially those in smaller rural communities, often know candidates personally. Having conversations about your local elections and the people running can also be a great way to gain more insights,” Freeman-Greene said.

Residents could also keep an eye on their council’s website or social media pages for meet the candidate events and many candidates produced their own brochures and had a social media presence and websites.

Useful questions for your potential council representative

When you meet candidates in person, it can be helpful to ask questions that give you more of an insight into them such as: