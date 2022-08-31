Quips, barbs and cold shoulders at Wellington's first big mayoral debate

Andy Foster is left out in the cold while the other two candidates, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle, say they would rather vote for each other.

The mayoral race in Wellington is finally kicking off, with a debate on Wednesday night between Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle, and Andy Foster.

The light-hearted debate, sponsored by Radio Waatea and Te Upoko o Te Ika, alternated between from moderator Shane Te Pou and the audience. It comes just under six weeks out from the close of voting on October 8.

Earlier in the week hoardings caused some tension between Labour-endorsed Eagle and Green-endorsed Whanau, but the two candidates were matey at the debate, sitting next to each other and cracking jokes.

There was consistent crowd support and cheering for Whanau. But there were fliers reading “Vote Eagle” on every seat and his signs at the front were twice as large as the “Whanau for Mayor” signs.

Foster branding was nowhere to be found, with no signs at the front or fliers on seats.

Stuff Wellington mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster.

When asked which candidate they would vote for if they couldn't vote for themselves, Foster was left out in the cold. Going first, he picked Whanau, who picked Eagle (“Paul is my bro”), who also picked Whanau.

“Andy doesn’t like me so I’m supporting Tory,” Eagle said.

“I don’t think Paul likes me either,” Foster said.

Te Pou grilled the big three candidates on climate change, three waters and what they would show a visitor on a day in Wellington.

KEVIN STENT The mood was mostly light-hearted as the candidates laugh at quips from moderator Shane Te Pou.

The debate started with a laugh for Whanau. “I’m glad to be here in this three-horse race,” she quipped, looking at Foster. A few weeks ago the incumbent was saying the mayoral race was a two-horse race between himself and Eagle.

The three candidates agreed on many things, like support for arts and culture, but their differences started to show when it came to questions about the importance of housing density. There was some heckling of both Foster and Eagle on their views about special character protection in Wellington’s suburbs.

Eagle and Foster got bogged down in past disputes from their time together on council, such as Shelly Bay and the council’s housing stock.

On Shelly Bay, Foster fired at Eagle: “Paul moved the motion to sell the council land at Shelly Bay. That has really hurt the local community, it’s really tragic.” Eagle immediately replied “that’s not true”.

KEVIN STENT A crowd of 80 at the Wellington Mayoral debate hosted by Shane Te Pou at the Wharewaka Function Centre on Wednesday evening.

“The council have made their decision on Shelly Bay and now they need to get on with it,” Eagle said.

Whanau stayed out of it, saying Shelly Bay was a “complicated and nuanced issue” she hadn’t been privy to.

Foster was the only candidate who opposed three waters, but said co-governance was “fine”.

Whanau and Eagle were both expressed their support for reform.

“How cool would it be to have a Māori mayor to ensure co-governance happened?” Whanau said.

KEVIN STENT Whanau and Eagle support three waters, but Foster does not.

“I think there’s been some mischievousness around co-governance, I wonder if we didn’t use that word people would support,” said Eagle, in his most popular answer of the night. The capital should be the exemplar for co-governance, he said.

Eagle was met with grumbling from the crowd on a question about special character protections, saying “The devil is in the detail ... when you look at some of the heights proposed and the areas they’re in, it is frightening.”

Whanau said she would have voted differently from Foster, who supported increased special character protections for pre-1930s houses. The protections mean a resource consent is needed to demolish villas in many Wellington suburbs.