Call to block property owners casting more than one local election vote

A petition has been launched to cancel a voting system that allows thousands of people to vote for mayors and councils in areas they don't live, simply because they own properties there.

The ratepayer roll only attracts a small number, but in some areas, including Wellington – where enrolment numbers are relatively high and the mayoral race is close – election outcomes could potentially be affected.

Those who back the system point out homeowners should be able to vote for people who chose how their rates are spent – even if they don’t live there – but opponents, like petition creator Renters United, argue people with more property get more votes.

"The ratepayer electoral roll is inherently undemocratic, violating the principle of one person one vote to such an extent that in 2016 one man was eligible to vote in seven different elections," Renters United national organiser Eimhin O'Shea said.

“In the current climate of consistently falling home ownership we want to nip this inequality in the bud before it becomes even further exacerbated.”

STUFF The ratepayer roll allows people who pay rates in an area they don’t live to vote there and in their home area.

Those on ratepayer roll can be individuals, couples, groups – or organisations such as firms, companies, trusts, corporations or associations.

The 2022 Wellington roll shows the upcoming Wellington City Council race will see votes cast from Napier, Auckland, Tasman, Northland, Queenstown and Kaikōura. Even former Mayor Celia Wade-Brown, who these days calls Wairarapa home but kept her house in Wellington’s Island Bay, can vote in both Wellington and Carterton.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Former Wellington mayor Celia Wade-Brown is opposed to the double voting but, while it is allowed, will be casting votes in Wellington and Carterton. (File photo)

“I actually called for the ratepayer roll to be abolished as the rates end up being paid by renters if a landlord had tenants,” Wade-Brown said. “While its there and I’m legally entitled to vote I will take responsibility and participate.”

There were 6915 enrolled ratepayer electors (compared to 3.1 million others) nationally in the 2019 local body elections, according to the Department of Internal Affairs, with the biggest number – 1311 – in the Kāpiti Coast District Council region. K Gurunathan won the mayoralty by 971 votes. Wellington City Council had the eight-most with 219. Andy Foster won that election by just 62 votes after a recount.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Mayor Andy Foster, left, beat Justin Lester, right in 2019 by just 62 votes – fewer than the number of votes from outside Wellington.

Gurunathan did not believe the out-of-town voters voted in a bloc so were unlikely to change election outcomes. “I have no issue. They are all ratepayers so therefore they should all have a stake,” he said.

Foster believed the ratepayer roll was the fairest system and said it did not allow anyone two votes in any single council.

“This is a principle of no taxes without representation, or to put it the other way, if you pay tax you should be entitled to representation.

“So if you have a second house in another council district you obviously pay rates on it and should be entitled to a vote.”

Tory Whanau, who is challenging Foster for Wellington’s mayoralty, called for an end to the ratepayer roll.

“The idea that wealthy property owners get more voting rights is contrary to the Kiwi sense of fairness,” she said.

“Democracy is based on one person, one vote.”