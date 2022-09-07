Council candidate wanted top US health official executed

Daniel Reurich is standing for the Hutt City Council. His candidate profile makes no mention of his involvement in the protest at Parliament, his stance on vaccinations or his previous involvement with the New Conservatives.

At least three candidates for the Hutt City Council have been spreading disinformation and promoting conspiracy theories, including one who claims the police are protecting prominent paedophiles and another who called for Dr Anthony Fauci​ to be executed.

Another said it was a “privilege” to attend the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds in February, while a fourth contends that fluoride in water reduces the IQ of children.

They are the latest raft of candidates uncovered in Stuff’s reporting on local government hopefuls making dubious claims, even if they’re not card-carrying members of groups like Voices for Freedom, which played a leading role in the occupation of Parliament.

VFF has asked its 100,000 members to compete in this year’s local body elections to “sway the result” and make the country “ungovernable”.

None of the four make any reference to their wider political views in their candidate profiles.

In Lower Hutt, Daniel Reurich​ is standing for a city-wide seat on the council. Reurich​, who stood for Parliament in 2020 for the far-right New Conservatives, referred on Facebook to people who had been vaccinated as “lab rats”.

Facebook Daniel Reurich had a post removed from Twitter. A friend warned him not to make such threats as it could attract the attention of journalists.

He also tweeted that Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the US President and the face of the country’s Covid-19 response, should be tried and executed for “crimes against humanity”. Twitter removed the post for promoting violence and violating rules about abuse and harassment.

Asked to explain, Reurich said he wanted “justice to be executed” as he believed Fauci was responsible for research in China that led to the spread of Covid.

Reurich said he attended the occupation of Parliament in February to express his opposition to mandates.

Supplied/Stuff Simon Gibbs believes the banking system is taking away our rights as citizens.

Another candidate for a city-wide seat, Simon Gibbs, frequently posts material opposing Covid vaccinations and supports a range of conspiracy theories. He is also running for the Petone Community Board.

His social media postings suggest he is sympathetic to beliefs held by anti-vaccine groups and supported the occupation of Parliament grounds, including by posting material casting doubts on the science behind Covid vaccines.

He supports Common Law Court NZ​ and Young Americans for Liberty,​ which promote the view that the state and banking systems are taking away the rights of citizens.

Gibbs denied being an anti-vaxxer. “I am pro body autonomy. I am pro-choice. I am pro informed consent. I am pro NZ Bill of Rights. I am anti-mandate,” he wrote in response to questions about his views.

In a Facebook Post in July, Gibbs shared a video incorrectly implying that New Zealand paedophiles were being protected.

Facebook Simon Gibbs shared a video of Israel Adesanya demanding Ghislaine Maxwell release her client list of paedophiles. The post inferred paedophiles in New Zealand were being protected by the police.

Gibbs posted: “Glad we've got one prominent Kiwi asking the question.”

“Wonder what will happen if NZ police, who protect such activity, expose Kiwi judges, politicians, actors and media bosses?”, Gibbs said in the post.

He also posted material from Dr Matthew Shelton, a Wellington GP who is part of a conspiracy group that argues the government is hiding the truth about Covid, suggesting that Shelton had been unfairly treated by the media.

Gibbs said he posted a wide range of views and did not agree with everything Shelton said.

Also running for a city wide seat on the Hutt City Council is Kari Lloyd​, who also goes by the name Kari Patricia​. She has posted material wrongly claiming 648 athletes had suddenly dropped dead after being vaccinated for Covid. The claim has been widely spread by anti-vaxxers on social media but has been widely disproven.

Facebook Kari Lloyd attended the protests at Parliament to support the protesters.

Lloyd said she was on the mailing list for Voices for Freedom and many other organisations, and had attended the protest at Parliament to support the protestors.

“I considered the opportunity to attend the protest at Parliament a privilege,” she said.

She had declined to be vaccinated on medical grounds. Under the Bill of Rights she had the right not to be “subjected to medical or scientific experimentation” and the right to refuse medical treatment, she said.

Neither her social media campaign page or council profile make any mention of her views on Covid or vaccines. She said she did not always believe what she posted, but liked to promote debate.

Mark Atkin​, a high profile spokesperson for Fluoride Free NZ, a group that believes fluoride in water lowers the IQ of children, made no mention of his views on fluoride in his council profile. He did not include it as it is not a “a major platform of mine for this election”, he said.

The Ministry of Health says that fluoride is used around the world and there are clear benefits to health. The only side effect is “minimal fluorosis” which does not occur in New Zealand. “We conclude that the scientific issues raised by those opposed to fluoridation are not supported by the evidence,” the ministry says.