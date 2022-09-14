Stolen signs 'disheartening' for Whakatū Māori ward candidate

"If your face isnât out there itâs hard to get the message out there," says Bernie Goldsmith.

Bernie Goldsmith (Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou) wants to keep her local body election campaign “positive”, but having her signs stolen is disheartening.

“It’s a campaign: if your face isn’t out there it’s hard to get the message out there,” said Goldsmith, standing for Nelson’s newly minted Māori Ward.

Of the five signs Goldsmith erected, only three remain. One, on a fence on Tāhunanui Drive, had sat alongside those of a handful of Pākehā candidates. Goldsmith’s sign was removed, but the others were untouched.

“It's disheartening when your sign is the only one taken out of five on a fence.”

READ MORE:

* Explainer: How voting in Nelson's council elections will work in 2022

* Councillors opt for two wards plus Māori ward for Nelson

* Maori ward to be established for Tauranga City Council in 2022 election



About $80 each, the signs “take some organising,” Goldsmith said. But it was the lack of visibility that concerned her.

“We want people to be interested; we want the people on the Māori roll to see Māori faces out there. We can’t do that if our signs are being taken.”

Last year, Nelson City Council voted in favour of a mixed two-ward system for the 2022 local government elections, dividing Nelson into two general wards and one Māori ward, while retaining several “at large” councillors.

When Goldsmith ran as a council candidate in 2019, she drew her signs after another Māori candidate told her all their signs had been defaced and stolen in a previous campaign.

Hoping for a positive campaign, Goldsmith was hesitant about the publicity. But she also wanted people to know what was going on.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Of the six signs Goldsmith placed around town, just three remain.

“We want this to be on the same footing, everyone on the same foot.”

Part of her campaign was informing people – not just Māori – about the wards, which were “not something to fear”, Goldsmith said. “It should be looked on as a bridge between cultures.”

There are about 2000 voters registered on Whakatū’s Māori electoral roll, compared to almost 51,000 on the general roll.

Goldsmith would like to see this figure double before the 2025 local government election. She’d also like to see better voting access for Māori, to increase voter participation.

“We all like to think that we are on an even playing field and that we are all the same, but that's just not true.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Even though people like to think the playing field is even, the truth is it’s not, says Goldsmith.

“The wards are about inclusion and participation, and it is already working with six Māori candidates standing this election. There will be bumps in the road, but change is coming, and change is good.”

Some other councillors have had their signs vandalised, including several mayoral candidates.

Mayoral candidate and current councillor Tim Skinner has had several signs hit with graffiti.

He said while it was “always a bit disappointing”, the level of defacement was not above average compared to previous elections and did not seem to single him out.

“I would say it’s been similar [for me] to everyone else,” he said.

STUFF Local Government NZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene talks about how to tackle the uptick in racism and gender discrimination in local body politics. (First published July 18, 2022)

He said he would not comment on the nature of the graffiti, but said he had seen several candidates’ signs knocked over or stolen, including his own.

“It’s no different from what I recall last time.”

Mayoral candidate and current councillor Matt Lawrey has also been hit with taggers, posting a “handy tip” for election hopefuls defaced with marker pens to clean it off with hair-spray.

He said so far his signs had had less vandalism than previous campaigns, and there was one moustache added to hoardings in the Wood that was “so stylish, I’ve left it”.

However, mayoral candidate and former Nelson MP Dr Nick Smith said vandalism to his hoardings this campaign had far less good humour than previous elections.

He said cumulatively he had had 20 signs defaced. Candidates are allowed 10 signs up, but one location had had to be replaced five times thanks graffiti of profanities I would rather not repeat”.

“We just have to keep replacing them,” he said.

“The part that’s worrying is that politics internationally has become more polarised and less peaceful.”

He said while vandalism was a relatively small concern, he had noticed that this time around there were far fewer politically-motivated vandals and far more vulgarities.

“I’ve had a moustache or beard or horns and I find that quite light-hearted, but the profanities ... it’s part of the change in elections and democracy.

“We’re just not as connected, as a community.”

He said the increasing vandalism was a symptom of a broader mood.

“People are absolutely entitled to support whatever candidate they wish, I just wish that they would channel that in a more positive direction,” he said.

“What we saw in the United States in January last year – I just hope we never end up that way.”