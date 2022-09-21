Pipes, water and housing: Nothing glamorous for Hutt City candidates

Lower Hutt is changing rapidly due to intensification. The uncertain future of the hospital, which was recently declared earthquake prone, is a reminder of the importance of building a resilient city.

There is nothing glamorous about the issues facing Hutt City voters as they decide who to cast a vote for in the upcoming local government elections.

The new council will have little room to manoeuvre with big budget infrastructure items set to swallow most of the budget for many years to come.

Take a walk around the city and it will not take long to spot one of the biggest issues facing voters: leaky pipes. Add in resilience, highlighted by the Hutt Hospital being declared earthquake prone, and the desperate need to build new housing, and you have three of the crucial issues facing the council.

In 2021, the council reported there would be significant demand for dwellings in Lower Hutt over the next 30 years, with 24,773 new dwellings needed by 2031.

READ MORE:

* Pipes, transport, pool ticked off as Hutt City commits $1.5 billion to 10-year plan

* New Hutt City mayor backs kerbside recycling and Cross Valley Link

* Lower Hutt residential rates set to increase by 3.28 per cent

* Wainuiomata houses point to a land shortage in Hutt City

* Hutt City proposes increasing debt to fund growth in the city



But with new housing comes a demand for more water and the pipes to carry it, and that represents a second major problem for council.

Juan Zarama Perini The view from the Petone Esplanade is a good one but the reality is that the rising sea level is a major threat to Lower Hutt.

In August, Wellington Water raised the very real possibility the region will run out of water as creaky pipes fail at an alarming rate.

The city council recently released a sobering report highlighting the need for a massive investment in its pipes caused by a growing population.

So what does the council need to do?

Spend $1.27b over 30 years to meet the demand created by growth and to bring existing networks up to scratch. Only 18 per cent of this funding - $0.23B is in the council’s current long term plan.

$1.27b over 30 years to meet the demand created by growth and to bring existing networks up to scratch. Only 18 per cent of this funding - $0.23B is in the council’s current long term plan. On average $35m in additional funding is needed per year for the next 30 years.

Stokes Valley, Naenae, Wainuiomata and Eastbourne all need substantially more drinking water storage.

There is a significant need to improve wastewater capacity in Stokes Valley, Alicetown, Maungaraki, Seaview, Waterloo and Waiwhetū.

Climate change is already delivering more frequent and damaging storms, and Stokes Valley, Alicetown, Taita, Naenae, Melling, Woburn and Wainuiomata all need major investment in storm water infrastructure.

The obvious question is who will pay for all this and is it affordable? Options are limited – ratepayers or ratepayers with help from Government. The council will inevitably be forced to increase debt as it looks to spread the cost across generations. It can also look for developers to pay a bigger share of the cost of infrastructure, via development fees.

MONIQUE FORD / FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff The 2016 Kaikōura Earthquake resulted in the partial demolition of the Queensgate Mall.

With so much investment needed just to cope with growth, the council is looking for the entity proposed under Three Waters to pay a significant chunk of the cost.

The current council has taken a different approach to its nearest neighbour, Upper Hutt, on the controversial Three Waters reforms and has largely been supportive. Mayor Campbell Barry has been criticised for not joining with a group of councils that oppose reform.

Last year, he said that change was inevitable. “What's really clear is that the status quo simply won't work long term. Change is needed, and the case for change is pretty compelling,” Barry said.

Juan Zarama Perini RiverLink should have a major impact on the central city.

Opponents of reform have made a lot of noise but alternatives to the current proposal are thin on the ground.

Problems with the pipes point to a second major issue for the incoming council: resilience.

The 2016 Kaikōura Earthquake was a game changer for the city. The most public victim was Queensgate Mall, which suffered significant damage and a partial rebuild.

The quake also reminded locals how vulnerable they are. Across the city there is a whole host of resilience issues, including climate change. In the Eastern Bays locals are regularly seeing their one access road closed by angry seas.

Even before it is built, Eastbourne Community Board chairperson Virginia Horrocks predicted that a soon to begin $30m, seawall and shared path was not going to protect low-lying areas like Lowry Bay.

Juan Zarama Perini Houses on the Petone Esplanade are likely to see the cost of insurance rise rapidly.

In 2018, the council noted that Petone could be swallowed by the sea by the end of the century. Homeowners were warned they could find their homes uninsurable in as little as 30 years.

In the intervening four years there has been little evidence that locals or the council take the threat seriously.

In August, climate economist and modeller Belinda Storey said a house worth $1 million sitting on the Petone foreshore could soon see insurance double every two to three years. Alarmingly, that means that within 20 years, it could cost $100,000 a year to insure a beach front property.

Stokes Valley and Wainuiomata, the two biggest suburbs in the city, are once again clamouring for a second access road after being cut off by slips.

The only good news on the resilience front is RiverLink. After decades of arguing and debate, a start is finally in sight to upgrade the city central city defences against the Hutt River.

The $700m project will be a major boost to the economy and roading, and public transport network.

As well as beefing up central city stopbanks, RiverLink includes an interchange at Melling, a relocated train station, and new vehicle and walking/cycling bridges across the Te Awa Kairangi /Hutt River.

Warwick Rasmussen/Stuff Traffic backed up as far as Petone station, after a two-car crash on Hutt Rd. As Hutt City grows there will be increasing demand to improve public transport and the roading network.

Are there any other issues?

The future of the Petone Wharf, the Cross Valley Link and improved public transport are all issues that the council will have to deal with.

The much loved Petone Wharf has suffered considerable damage from earthquakes and southerlies. Last year officers reported that it would cost $21m to repair and councillors expressed doubt that the figure was realistic.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The Petone Wharf is a reminder of the major resilience and infrastructure issues facing Hutt City.

The Cross Valley Link – an east to west road that would take traffic off Jackson St and the Petone Esplanade – has been talked about for decades. With the rising population, the case for the link road looks stronger than ever but the question remains – who will pay for it?

Much of the housing intensification has taken place in areas with good access to public transport. New builds increasingly have no parking facilities and as the population increases and the city has more families that do not have a car, there will be an increasing demand for better and more reliable public transport.

No story on the issues facing the council would be complete without mentioning the possibility of a merger with Upper Hutt. The two cities already share a range of services and with the need for a much more coordinated approach to public transport, roading and housing, the case seems strong.

With a number of councillors standing down and a large ticket contesting the election, it seems certain there will be many new faces around the council table. The last three years have seen squabbling around the council table and the CEO threatening to sue councillors, and taking a personal grievance claim. Major problems in the consent team have caused delays for developers, which threaten to slow growth.

Whoever comes out on top, will have some work to do improve the image of the council

The election has attracted three mayoral hopefuls and 38 council candidates.