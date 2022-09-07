Wellington mayoral debate ends with heated argument on Shelly Bay

It’s less than 10 days out from the start of voting and tensions are simmering between Wellington mayoral contenders Paul Eagle and Andy Foster.

The Stuff Wellington mayoral debate, hosted by editor Anna Fifield in the newsroom on Wednesday morning, came to a heated close when an audience member asked about Shelly Bay.

Eagle moved the vote to sell the council land at Shelly Bay when he was deputy mayor in 2017 and put forward a master plan for the development including council funding for infrastructure costs. The audience member asked whether he would move forward with that plan if elected mayor, but Eagle said many times it had been “superseded” by the decisions of the current council.

“It’s been disappointing that it’s being used as a political football, to say the least,” he said.

Foster disagreed several times that the decision had been superseded. “The question for me is, Paul’s talking about neighbourhood plans, but in that particular situation the council knowingly trampled all over what the community wanted,” he said.

This is the second debate where Eagle and Foster have disagreed about Shelly Bay and their time together on council.

Bickering aside, the three candidates – Eagle, Foster, and Tory Whanau – found a lot to agree on. They were most aligned on funding for the arts, which all three see as a core part of the city. All agreed with the recent decision to increase council funding to Circa Theatre for remediation work.

All candidates said they were happy to be transparent about how their campaigns were funded, with Foster confirming Peter Jackson was not on his donation list.

Whanau and Eagle voiced their support for Three Waters reform, but Foster said he did not support it in its current form.

Their differences were highlighted most in questions about housing, when they were asked whether the council should allow six-storey developments within 15 minutes of walking distance of the Johnsonville Train Station.

Whanau said yes. Eagle said no. Foster, who put forward the amendment to remove Johnsonville from the density rules, said he would wait to see how people responded in the District Plan hearings early next year.

Cycleways also brought out the differences, with Whanau fully in support of the 166km Paneke Pōneke bike network, though she said the council needed to do more to bring the community with them.

Eagle would not support the bike network because it was “ending in court cases”. He would delay the roll-out, which he said was on an unrealistic timeline anyway, to come up with individualised plans for 15-minute Wellington neighbourhoods.

Foster said the city needed a coherent bike network but the question was about “how we deliver it”. He said the pace of some transitional cycleways had been too fast, which had paradoxically slowed them down.

All three candidates were questioned on controversial aspects of their candidacies.

Eagle said he was up-front about the $1.2 million cost of the by-election which would be triggered if he won the mayoralty and residents could make their decision when they voted. “When the article said residents were baulking about the cost, I can't find one, because I’ve been up-front,” he said.

He also denied he had broken any rules in relation to billboards or hoardings.

The incumbent mayor Foster was asked why he needed more time on council. He said he didn’t feel like his time on council was over, even though he has been a councillor for 30 years. It had been a challenging term but he felt like the council had made an “enormous amount” of progress.

Whanau, who has never been on council or held elected office, was asked why she was going straight for the top job instead of putting in time as a councillor first.

She said she had thought about running for a ward seat first, but decided against it because “my skillset is all about leadership and bringing people together”. Her previous job was as chief of staff for the Green Party, where she had to work across divides with Labour and New Zealand First, she said.

