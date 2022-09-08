'It's not my debt': Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck breaks silence on $353k campaign advertising row

Viv Beck on her leadership and her current campaign team troubles, during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 31.

Auckland centre-right mayoral candidate Viv Beck has rejected liability for a debt which her former campaign advertising agency has put at $353,000.

“It’s not my debt,” Beck said emphatically, but otherwise maintained her week-long silence since saying she would make a statement on the rift with Hello Limited, which worked on the early months of her bid.

Beck’s stance that she was not liable appeared to leave the centre-right fundraising vehicle called The Auckland Society as the only other party in the mix.

Her campaign team, The Auckland Society, and Hello Limited are interlinked through individuals connected to more than one entity.

Hello Limited went public with the debt claim in August, and said invoices had been sent at least monthly as agreed with Beck’s team since February, but nothing had been paid.

One of Beck’s early campaign financial backers was commercial property owner Andrew Krukziener, who introduced to the campaign team the ad agency run by his brother-in-law James Polhill.

Both are founding members of the incorporated society called The Auckland Society, formed in March to fundraise for Beck this year, and potentially for a wider centre-right push in future years.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck (R) with rival Efeso Collins at the Institute of Directors event.

Among The Auckland Society’s founding members are leading lights in the National Party-aligned Communities and Residents (C&R) local body organisation, which has endorsed Beck’s bid for mayor.

However, C&R is adamant that as an organisation it has no part in Beck’s campaign, or fundraising for it, and is focused on its bid to have 58 of its own Ward and Local Board candidates elected.

Some membership signatures on the founding document were witnessed by Beck’s husband Paul Quinn.

The constitution filed online for The Auckland Society listed its primary purposes as selecting candidates to endorse, administer co-ordinate and oversee financial and fundraising matters related to advancing campaigns, and undertake electoral activities and incur electoral expenses for the candidates.

Stuff has spoken with individual society members but not been able to find a spokesperson for the group.

Beck’s last statement on the matter was on August 30 when she hit out at the agency and said it “invoiced the campaign for work undertaken that, according to industry sources, was excessively priced and did not meet the needs of the campaign as discussed with Hello”.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck (L to R) with debate MC Brent Impey and rivals Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins at the Institute of Directors.

At Stuff’s mayoral debate on August 31, Beck declined further comment, saying she would make a later statement, and did not believe potential voters should look at those “challenges” and then question her leadership credentials.

“My track record stands for itself, I’ve led public, private and not for profit organisations throughout my career,” she said to the debate audience at AUT.

Beck said on Wednesday night, after a mayoral event hosted by the Institute of Directors, that the matter was “complex” and that she was being “professional” in her handling of it, but would say no more.