Upper Hutt City Council candidate accused of neo-nazi links

“Zane”, left, hosted neo-nazi group Action Zealandia's podcast, while Jordan Milburn, right, is running for Upper Hutt City Council. An anti-racism campaigner claims they are the same person.

A candidate for Upper Hutt City Council has been accused of having ties to New Zealand’s largest neo-nazi group, Action Zealandia and espousing “pro-white” views.

Jordan Milburn, who is standing for the council, was a member of the secretive ethno-nationalist group and used the pseudonym “Zane”, according to Paparoa, a group that describes itself as “working against racism in Aotearoa”.

Milburn graduated from Victoria University of Wellington with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and works as a software engineer at the Civil Aviation Authority, according to an online resume. He has also worked for Corrections.

At a meet-the-candidate meeting in Upper Hutt, Milburn said young people under 35 were not well represented on the council. “I could bring new energy, a new voice, new charisma, something to it, to revitalise the city to ensure it stays a great place to live,” he said, according to a video of the event.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been approached for comment, but a spokesperson said it did not comment on individual employment issues.

“We can assure you we are looking into this.”

Stuff called the CAA asking to speak with Jordan Milburn and was put through to the voice message of a man who identified himself as Jordan Milburn. The call was not returned.

A clip of an Action Zealandia podcast that “Zane” hosted features a man with a very similar voice to Milburn’s at the candidate meeting.

In the podcast, “Zane” espoused white nationalist views and talked about disrupting local government.

“I think that we have to accept that we have to play that game, that if you’re pro-white then you’re part of our in-group and if you’re not pro-white, you’re not,” he said. “We have to say: If you’re one of us, we will act with extreme cohesion and we will try and build strong group solidarity together – using each other’s businesses through economic communities, controlling social services and moving to take control within local councils and local regions.

A spokesperson for Paparoa said it was “deeply concerned” about Milburn’s candidacy, with it reflecting Action Zealandia’s strategy to “infiltrate local councils and political parties” so that “Nazism becomes normalised to such a point that they can take political power”.

Other episodes of the Action Zealandia podcast saw “Zane” interviewing English white nationalist Mark Collett and the leader of the far-right Australian First Party, Jim Saleam.

Separately, “Zane” sent a 28-page Word document to Action Zealandia members. But the metadata on the document listed “Jordan” as its creator and showed it was last edited by “Jordan Milburn” in May 2021.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The document sent to Action Zealandia members allegedly by “Zane” made anti-semitic comments against Massey University’s Professor Paul Spoonley. (File photo)

The document was obtained by Elliot Weir, the features editor at Otago University’s student magazine Critic Te Arohi, who spent six months undercover in Action Zealandia. Weir is currently running for Otago Regional Council.

The document contained anti-semitic slurs and comments, including calling Massey University Professor Paul Spoonley, who has researched white supremacy in Aotearoa, a “Jewish puppet”.

“He produces academic work on behalf of Jews when he is paid,” the author wrote.

Milburn did not respond to repeated requests for comment by phone, text message and email.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said he was very disappointed a candidate alleged to have such views was standing in Upper Hutt. “Their views have no place in Upper Hutt and no place in New Zealand society.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy is “very disappointed” a potential Action Zealandia candidate is standing for council. (File photo)

A Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed Milburn worked at an office-based role for about a year but he did not work on the frontline.

“We have robust recruitment and selection processes, which include a range of checks prior to employment,” they said. “Links to extremist organisations or certain criminal convictions would deem a person unsuitable for this work.”