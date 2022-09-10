Mayoral candidates share their priorities for Wellington’s future

We asked Wellington's leading three Mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau, and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be Mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

The nine candidates taking a swing at Wellington’s mayoralty have different priorities for the future of the capital. Stuff asked them five questions to find out what they think about the most pressing issues facing the city and how they would lead a new council through the next three years.

What is the most pressing issue to be addressed in the first 90 days of the new term?

Ellen Blake: Two things – set up relationships with other councillors and staff, clean up the slips.

Ray Chung: Infrastructure is the single-most important item that needs immediate priority. All other projects will take second place to this.

Chris Dudfield: Initiating a full assessment of essential infrastructure and implementation of a plan to replace, repair and upgrade as appropriate. Bring maintenance work back in-house.

Paul Eagle: I will prioritise getting the council back to basics, including a review of spending and the reprioritising funding to pipes, potholes, parks and playgrounds.

Andy Foster: Forming the new council. Agreeing triennium strategic objectives, Golden Mile construction approval. Personally, continuing work on important economic partnership opportunities. Commissioning Omāroro reservoir, progressing landfill/sludge consents.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF The nine candidates have different visions for Wellington. (File photo)

Kelvin Hastie: Housing. I will call an emergency housing summit, inviting key developers, landowners and agencies to discuss student and essential worker accommodation in the CBD.

Barbara McKenzie: Start an external review of the council's core functions and current structure; start engineering investigation of causes of slips; halt cycle network rollout and planning.

Tory Whanau: Bringing the newly elected council together and building working relationships that let us resolve disagreement productively – everything follows from that.

Mary Hutchinson Ellen Blake says one of her first priorities is cleaning up the slips. (File photo)

How will you get the council working as a team to support you as mayor?

Ellen Blake: Use my skills working with diverse people to find common goals and ways of working together, better for Wellington.

Ray Chung: In all my years in business, I’ve learned to assess people’s strengths and weaknesses and to use these to best advantage to gain cooperative cohesion.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ray Chung says everything takes second place to infrastructure. (File photo)

Chris Dudfield: By recognising problems early, assessing individual skills and offering insight, guidance and direction – so that council is motivated to focus on shared goals and aspirations for the city.

Paul Eagle: As Mayor I will lead and build on people’s strengths around the council table regardless of political affiliation to get things done for Wellingtonians.

Andy Foster: This triennium started tough, but I’ve got the council really focused and we’ve delivered. First priority meeting councillors, building relationships, quality induction/goal setting/team building retreat.

Monique Ford/Stuff Kelvin Hastie says he would focus on workable solutions for the council. (File photo)

Kelvin Hastie: Most other candidates agree housing, infrastructure, resilient communities and climate are key issues. True leadership is bringing these views together into workable solutions.

Barbara McKenzie: Group discussions on our objectives, aiming to redefine the culture to meeting the needs of Wellingtonians and creating the kind of city they want.

Supplied Chris Dudfield says derelict sites should be used for housing development. (File photo)

Tory Whanau: By starting with our aspirations for Wellington, what we're all working for, and how we plan to achieve it together despite our differences.

What is your solution for addressing Wellington's housing crisis?

Ellen Blake: Start with adequate housing as a human right with both short and long term actions to improve this situation for all people, whether renting or owning.

Ray Chung: The only way to get “affordable housing” is to build them out of timber on developments like Silverstream Rd in Ngaio and Kenepuru Landing.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Andy Foster wants to set up an Urban Development Agency. (File photo)

Chris Dudfield: Explore the possibility of utilising derelict sites around the city for housing development. Liaise with central government and work to ensure council tenants receive rental support.

Paul Eagle: I will establish a City Development Authority to masterplan Wellington's communities and ensure investment decisions are joined-up across housing, transport, infrastructure and community assets.

Andy Foster: District Plan increases development capacity. Urban Development Agency agreed with Ministers to drive delivery along MRT corridor. Community Housing Provider enabling building more social housing.

Kelvin Hastie: Partner with Waka Kotahi to develop a tunnel under Wellington from The Terrace tunnels to Kilbirnie SH1, unlocking potential for housing and walkable, sustainable communities.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Paul Eagle wants the city to have a joined-up approach to housing. (File photo)

Barbara McKenzie: Remove SNAs on ecologically insignificant land close to city which owners wish to rezone as residential; discussions with developers; promote high density at defined sites.

Tory Whanau: Zone for more housing close to transport links and use development bonuses as an incentive for energy efficient and accessible homes.

What is the key transport or infrastructure issue and how do you plan to resolve it?

Ellen Blake: Focus on our transport strengths of high bus use and a walking culture to get rapid climate action and mode shift. Continuous improvement on Three Waters with an equal focus on better stormwater design.

Tory Whanau/Supplied Tory Whanau says light rail is a key transport priority. (File photo)

Ray Chung: Implement rapid bus lanes, but the existing bus reliability needs to improve to make this effective. Light Rail is too expensive and not as efficient.

Chris Dudfield: Traffic flow is an essential part of a fully functioning city and the LGWM proposal needs drastic modification. Wellington needs a four-lane Terrace Tunnel, extended Arras Tunnel and a new four-lane Mt Victoria tunnel.

Paul Eagle: Water pipes are bursting and sewage is spilling into our harbour. I will reprioritise funding to fix essential council infrastructure and city services.

Andy Foster: Already increased 10-year waters budget from $1.85b to $2.7b, already fixing CBD wastewater network, agreed sludge plant and landfill. Ongoing focus on fixing water leaks.

Don McDonald/Supplied Don McDonald describes himself as “anti-growth”. (File photo)

Kelvin Hastie: To create a low-emissions city we need a regional development plan focusing on emergency housing, an east west bypass transport corridor and regional rail.

Barbara McKenzie: Three Waters. WCC and councillors must take an active role in working with and monitoring Wellington Water to ensure we get the best value for money.

Tory Whanau: Light rail from the railway station to Island Bay – a key priority for me is delivering this as a project under the Urban Development Act.

Which council policy do you believe should be either extended or scrapped and why?

Ellen Blake: Extend the transport policy to include public transport and walking improvements so that we can be accessible and enjoy the sustainable ride.

Ray Chung: The cycle lanes projects should be frozen pending a further study as I have evidence that misinformation is used to justify these.

Chris Dudfield: I will push to revoke the council's decision to push ahead with the $226 million (+ cost blowouts) Bike Network Plan.

Paul Eagle: Prioritise the city’s housing strategy, review the rental policy and accelerate the planning and construction to deliver more affordable homes across the capital city.

Supplied Barbara McKenzie says the council’s SNA policy should be scrapped. (File photo)

Andy Foster: Car parking – some should go for bus, bike, amenity reasons, but shouldn’t be anti-car. Keep what we can to support business, disability access, recreation. Reduce off-peak prices.

Kelvin Hastie: Scrap light rail and reinvest into the regional rail network. Reinstate the Johnsonville Line to Tawa, creating a CBD loop – a low-emissions, northern growth corridor.

Barbara McKenzie: SNA policy, which extends our reserves at the expense of property rights, forces residents to see bush as a liability, and removes housing development options.

Tory Whanau: Extend the Green Network Plan. I was stoked to see this draft come out last year and I'm committed to getting it in place.