Feuding Wellington mayoral candidates play nice at business debate

All three of the capital’s key mayoral candidates believe the embattled $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving project remains a good deal for the city, with the incumbent mayor promising progress will be made by year’s end.

The embattled transport project, pipes and political aspirations were core topics at Thursday night’s Chamber of Commerce mayoral debate between candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and incumbent Andy Foster.

“There will be spades in the ground before the end of the year on Aotea Quay – this is happening,” Foster said, to which moderator Georgina Campbell replied: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

But Whanau and Eagle agreed the 60/40 funding split between central and local government for the project should be reviewed, although neither clearly indicated which way.

Of more than 200 people watching the debate in Rutherford House, roughly two thirds raised their hands when they were asked whether a bus they had tried to catch in the past week had been cancelled.

Eagle said he wanted to explore contracts with the private sector to increase reliability of the bus network, which is operated by the Wellington Regional Council.

To tackle the city’s troubled pipe network, Eagle wanted to bring civil works in-house and give Wellington Water “a rev-up”, while Whanau was prepared to push the council’s debt cap up further to get the pipes fixed.

All three candidates supported congestion charges and a second Mt Victoria tunnel. While Foster and Eagle did not want vehicles banned on the Golden Mile, Whanau said she would support a ban if a new parking building was built.

The Chamber of Commerce debate – one of more than 30 in this election campaign – was noticeably more civil than debates from earlier in the week, marred by Eagle and Foster arguing and Whanau urging them to cool off.

There was, however, a brief panic when Eagle’s microphone was momentarily out of action, and the two rivals faced the prospect of sharing.

At the fourth debate of the mayoral race, held at Stuff in Wellington on Wednesday, Foster made headlines for struggling to say one nice thing about Eagle.

“I think we've seen in recent days I'm the best unifier from all the candidates,” Whanau said on Thursday, when asked why she would be the best mayor for businesses.

She also revealed she had invested $40,000 of her own savings in her campaign for mayor, when asked whether she would make a run at the Green Party list if she were not elected.

She did not rule it out, but said: “I 100% want to be the mayor of Wellington”.

Eagle, the Labour MP for Rongotai, refused to rule out resigning as an MP if he was not elected mayor, but rejected rumours the top city job was his plan B after Parliament. “I have no plans to lose,” he added.

Foster said he should be given another chance as mayor because he had led a council who were “not the easiest group of people” through the pandemic.

Asked if the people of Wellington would match his self-rated 11/10 score for his mayoralty he said: “If they knew all the things I had done, I think they would give me 12/10.”

The Chamber of Commerce debate was the first of three the candidates took part in on Thursday evening. Candidates dashed from the university to the Wellington Women’s Lawyers’ Association, then finally to a funeral home in Aro Valley.

Voting papers will be posted out from September 16, with voting hubs open until October 8.