Auckland mayoralty: Only two candidates view $4.4b CRL project, despite criticism

Only two of four invited mayoral candidates turned up for a briefing and update on the city’s $4.4 billion underground City Rail Link, with its loudest critic Wayne Brown opting not to join them.

Brown’s repeated criticism of the project’s rising cost and delayed completion had prompted the invitation to all four, but he said as an engineer with tunnel experience, he didn’t want to share his knowledge.

A briefing before touring the site of the Mt Eden/Maungawhau station outlined to candidates Efeso Collins and Craig Lord the extent to which the global Covid-19 pandemic had affected the project.

“I’ve never in 40 years experiences the uncertainty in the construction sector, that the industry is dealing with” said Dr Sean Sweeney, CRL’s chief executive.

No update was given on the expected cost, last revised in April 2019 to $4.4b, with no allowance made for the scale of disruption which Covid-19 would bring.

Sweeney said there had been 280 days of disruptions, and then the knock-on global effects such as the shutdown of the Chinese port of Shanghai, stranding project materials and equipment for months.

“The budget had planned for 2% inflation a year, now it’s 20% and for some items 200%,” Sweeney told the two candidates and media.

Mediation was under way between the council and Crown joint venture owners, and the Link Alliance construction partnership, which shares in any savings or cost rises.

Todd Niall/Stuff Efeso Collins, centre, and Craig Lord, right, with CRL project manager Thibault L'Hopital at the Mt Eden/Maungawhau station site during a mayoral candidate CRL briefing.

Sweeney hoped to update the project owners by the end of December, in line with the date it has indicated for the past 18 months.

Brown has heaped criticism on the project on the campaign trail, saying the decision to use a cut-and-cover technique for the twin tunnels at the lower end of Albert St was wrong, and it should have been tunnelled.

Sweeney and Barry Potter, the council’s director of infrastructure and environmental services, said tunnelling was not appropriate for such a shallow depth, and could have caused the roof to collapse.

It is generally expected the $4.4b price tag settled in 2019 will rise significantly, to be shared equally between Auckland Council and the government, and the 2024 completion is likely to be pushed out.

Todd Niall/Stuff Looking north into the twin CRL tunnels at the Mt Eden/Maungawhau station site.

Collins and Lord appeared to have no major qualms at the end of the two-hour briefing and tour.

“I think there’s always going to be questions about how we handle finance, and that’s important for Aucklanders to understand that, but when you look at the commitment and passion from those who work on this site, It’s absolutely amazing,” said Collins.

Lord said he did not have as many concerns over the costs and completion date.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Artist’s impression of the completed CRL station at Mt Eden/Maungawhau.

“Given the Covid situation we’ve had, we have to be fair about the situation, and the finances – I don’t think worrying about the finances at this point in time is any big deal, we’ll get to that in December when they come out,” said Lord.

Viv Beck was a last-minute unexplained withdrawal from the briefing.

The 3.5km twin rail tunnels will complete an inner city loop, doubling the passenger capacity of the existing rail network and significantly cutting travel times by train into the city centre.