Auckland election candidate believes Covid vaccines are sterilising women

Shayne La Rosa is the owner of Shooters Saloon Bar Hotel and Cabins in Kingsland, Auckland. (File photo)

An Auckland business owner who believes the Covid-19 vaccine causes women to be infertile is standing for Albert-Eden local board.

Shayne La Rosa​ told Stuff he has previously donated to anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices For Freedom (VFF) and was one of the hundreds arrested at Parliament during the 23-day occupation earlier this year.

Stuff revealed in August that VFF is attempting to “sway the results” and make the country “ungovernable” by encouraging its members to stand for Aotearoa’s councils and boards without revealing their affiliations.

La Rosa said, although he has donated to VFF in the past, his bid for board member and protest efforts were done “on my own back”.

“I'm running for local board because Auckland has gone backwards over the last couple of years.

“I'm a business owner and I know people have had their shops closed and restaurants shut down because we didn't comply with any of this bullshit,” he said.

La Rosa refused to comply with the vaccine pass requirement which was implemented on November 17, 2021.

Passes were required to gain entry in a range of public settings where Covid-19 could easily be spread.

This is because he believes the Covid-19 vaccines are “sterilising young women to reduce the population”.

Shortly after the Pfizer mRNA vaccine became available, misinformation circulated on social media about negative effects on fertility of vaccinated women.

According to the Immunisation Advisory Centre, there is no plausible reason why Covid-19 vaccines – or any others – could have such effects and there is strong evidence it does not affect fertility.

La Rosa attended the Parliament occupation in February, taking eight flights in total from Auckland over the course of three weeks.

DILEEPA FONSEKA/Stuff La Rosa said he caught Covid during one of his trips to protest in Wellington. (File photo)

He was arrested on the second day, he said.

La Rosa has been charged with disorderly behaviour and will be appearing in Wellington District Court in November.

“I didn't wear a mask on the flights or get a RAT test because it's all bullshit,” he said.

At the time of the occupation at Parliament, people who were unvaccinated were required to return a negative RAT result for domestic air travel. Face masks were also mandatory on domestic flights.

“I've worn a mask less than a dozen times since the start of the pandemic.

“I've never sanitised, and I've never social distanced. I've never been vaccinated.”

La Rosa has had Covid, but said he caught the virus during one of his trips to protest in Wellington due to “all the electromagnetic things down there”.