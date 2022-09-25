Why it's rude to ask a candidate for local council how old they are

Candidates are hesitant to reveal their age for fear of discrimination.

The average age of people in Palmerston North is 33.

The average age of the city’s councillors and candidates for October’s elections is unknown.

That is because so many of them did not or would not answer the question about how old they are.

It had seemed relevant to know whether the new council would have a spread of people in different age groups best placed to represent the demographics of the community it serves.

READ MORE:

* Age of candidates, future of town discussed at Stratford meet the candidate evening

* Website sets out to match older workers to growing skills shortage

* White, 50 and male are still the most common election seekers



In the past, we have been able to do the sums.

For example, in 2016, we were able to calculate that the average age of 27 candidates was just over 49, ranging from the youngest at 23 to the oldest at 71.

In 2019, Local Government New Zealand found an average age of elected members across the country varied between 56 and 60 years.

The number aged under 40 years had almost doubled on three years before, but still accounted for only 13.2%.

The number under 30 years more than doubled, but was still only 4%.

But this year a person’s age, particularly an older person’s, or a woman’s, or particularly both, has become a detail many in the race in Palmerston North want to keep secret for fear of discrimination.

Some candidates, like 20-year-old William Wood, told Stuff their age most cheerfully.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North city council candidate Mel Butler - now three years older than she was when she stood in 2019 and OK with being 43.

Candidate Mel Butler said she was proud to be 43, and still pleased when she was asked for ID when buying alcohol.

“Some people are just too sensitive about these things I think. I do not believe things should be hidden at all and especially in a public-funded position.”

Some others, who we might describe non-judgementally as being of middle years, told us only grudgingly, commenting that it was a bit personal.

Incumbent councillor Billy Meehan described himself as “a very mature 21”.

One of the most senior councillors, Lew Findlay, said he was over 60, and asked what age had to do with ability.

David Unwin/Stuff Palmerston North City Council candidate Zakk Rokkanno, age unkown.

Candidate Zakk Rokkanno told us it was personal, “due to me being very against superficial social stereotype expectations”.

“This allows me to avoid being pressured into other people’s ideas of age-related behaviour expectations when I simply do ME!”

Cr Rachel Bowen, who is neither remarkably young nor old, alerted Stuff further to candidates’ discomfort about disclosing their age.

Her concern was that feeling under pressure to tell people their age was yet another barrier that discouraged women from standing for public office.

SUPPLIED Palmerston North city councillor Rachel Bowen is standing for re-election.

For women, particularly, discrimination on the grounds of age was both a reality and a fear, she said.

So we called on some Massey University researchers to help explore the issue.

School of People, Environment and Planning professor Juliana Mansvelt said she was not surprised to hear some candidates were reluctant to disclose their age.

She said there were many older people in New Zealand providing positive role models in leadership and in employment well beyond the age of entitlement to national superannuation.

But there was still a concern that people would make ageist assumptions about older people’s skills declining, about them being out of touch and generally out of date.

Women felt under particular pressure to “age well”, particularly with regard to their appearance, thus many coloured their grey hair, while older men were perceived to look “distinguished” – also known as the George Clooney effect.

But the issue of age sensitivity was not the sole preserve of the middle and older age groups.

Ageism existed at the other end of the life course as well, with young people also likely to face assumptions about lack of experience and maturity.

Professor Christine Stephens leads the health and ageing team at Massey.

She was a little surprised people standing for public office would even try to hide their age, or be offended about being asked.

But she understood that some people, as they aged, felt they were increasingly overlooked or discounted, which was particularly so for women.

“We really should be valuing older people for their wisdom.”