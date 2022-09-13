Mayoral candidate Carl Bromley will still stand after motorbike crash

Carl Bromley outside the Christchurch District Court where he was supporting Counterspin founders Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer in August.

Christchurch mayoral candidate and anti-vaccine group supporter Carl Bromley will still contest the election despite being injured in a crash while on his motorbike.

In a Facebook post, Bromley said he suffered five fractured ribs and a kidney laceration, during “a nasty motorcycle accident”, on Tuam St about 1.45pm on Monday.

“Five broken ribs won’t hold me back from giving my all to serve the people of Christchurch if elected, he told Stuff by text from hospital.

Bromley – who is a supporter of the anti-vaccine group Voices for Freedom and is closely tied to far-right online channel Counterspin Media – is one of 11 candidates in the Christchurch mayoral election.

By Tuesday, he was feeling a “bit sore, but being well looked after by the awesome Christchurch Hospital staff who deserve a car park built asap”, he said.

In another Facebook post he thanked the “awesome Cantabrians” who supported him at the crash scene.

Bromley is a pastor and the founder of the Life Connection Missionary Baptist Fellowship in Christchurch.

He came to prominence in January when police seized a rifle and 500 ammunition rounds from his home.

Speaking at the time, he claimed officers “ransacked” his Avondale home.

He is also contesting the Christchurch City Council’s Innes ward, which includes Belfast, Kainga, Styx, Mairehau and Shirley.