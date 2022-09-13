Auckland mayoralty: 'Rates pledge' splits leading candidates

Only one of four leading Auckland mayoral candidates has signed up to a pledge circulated by an activist group requiring them to cap future rates rises

Two said they would not agree to a call from the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance (ARA) – an offshoot of the Taxpayers’ Union – to limit the rise of any charges on next year’s rates bills to no more than the rate of inflation, candidate Craig Lord has agreed.

Centre-right candidate Viv Beck said she intends to sign, but with the condition “that if any extraordinary circumstances presented and there was a need to consider a higher increase for a specific reason, I would go back to Aucklanders for approval”.

The ARA doesn’t specify a number, or pinpoint exactly when in the six-month budget setting process the inflation number should be applied and said it probably wouldn’t accept Beck’s conditional sign-up.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is running at 7.3% with the Reserve Bank forecasting a dip to 4.5% mid-next year when the Budget will be signed-off, with a survey of business views tipping 4.86%.

The front-runner in published polls so far, Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins said such pledges were “frivolous” and are used to attack those who don’t sign them.

Collins said his position was to accept the 3.5% proposed for 2023 in the 10-year budget, but acknowledged the council is warning a higher figure might be needed.

“My aim is not to increase rates at all,” said Wayne Brown, the second placed candidate in the latest poll.

“Despite my calls for transparency, we still do not know the likely cost of the City Rail Link blowout, or whatever else may be waiting in the wings,” said Brown.

A significant rise is expected when the budget for the $4.4 billion rail tunnel project is revised at the end of the year, and Auckland Council will share the increased bill equally with the government.

The council budget process begins just before Christmas, when the newly elected mayor will have to propose an annual budget, with an indicative rates rise, which is refined during debate and public consultation.

The Ratepayers’ Alliance said it expected the appropriate number for the cap would be whatever inflation was in December, with a best-guess forecast as to where it would end up by mid-2023.

ARA made it clear to candidates that it would publicise their position on the pledge, when it invited aspirants to be a “ratepayer hero”.

“We will highlight your stance on the pledge in the media, through paid advertising, and directly to our 25,000 members and supporters. We are also looking to do corflute signage in key areas,” it said.

Among sitting councillors seeking re-election, those who have committed to the pledge are Rodney ward’s Greg Sayers; Albany ward’s Wayne Walker and John Watson; and Sharon Stewart in Howick, along with her running mate for the two-seat ward, former National cabinet minister Maurice Williamson.

Other candidates who’ve signed up including past councillor Mike Lee, who is contesting the Waitematā ward, and in North Shore, Tony Bunting and Raymond Tan.