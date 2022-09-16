Auckland mayoralty: The hints Viv Beck left about withdrawing from the race

Viv Beck on her leadership and her current campaign team troubles, during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 31.

A week before her sudden withdrawal from the Auckland mayoral contest, centre-right candidate Viv Beck hinted at the possibility of pulling out, and at divided support among her political backers.

Beck announced on Friday, as ballot papers were being delivered to homes, that she did not want to split the centre-right vote, helping create a head-to-head contest between two rivals.

Businessman Wayne Brown and Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins now sit atop a field of 22, chasing Auckland’s 1.2 million voters.

In recent weeks her campaign has been dogged by a public and acrimonious spat over a $353,000 bill which her original campaign advertising agency said was unpaid, and an ad opposing co-governance.

A week ago, Beck had sat down for an extended interview with Stuff national correspondent Tony Wall – part of a series of in-depth chats with Auckland’s mayoral frontrunners.

Beck’s interview was due to be published this weekend, and some of her answers in the excerpt below hint at her eventual withdrawal.

Tony Wall: What do your campaign finance issues say about your governance ability?

Viv Beck: Well, I've got a good track record in governance. I think this is a commercial issue over invoices that I'm not personally responsible for and attempts have been made to resolve it – it’s not resolved yet. But it does come down to a commercial issue, which happens from time to time in business.

TW: Your campaign's new ad agency, owned by Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers’ Union, ran a post portraying you as anti co-governance, and rivals Efeso Collins and Wayne Brown as in favour. Was that a mistake?

VB: It’s not a style of advertising that sits that well with me, but what I will say is, people are asking: “Who stands for these things?” They want to know which candidates support this and which don’t. It’s about being clear.

Supplied A post on Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck's Twitter account opposing co-governance. (File photo)

TW: Do you support co-governance?

VB: I definitely support the Treaty settlement process... and there’s some good co-management that has been put in place as a consequence. Where I have a challenge with it is where it is not democratic in terms of managing assets like the Three Waters, that’s been incredibly polarising.

I think there’s a sense this thing has been thrown at us from Wellington... and it’s really bothering people. I want to respect our indigenous heritage... my husband is Māori.

TW: Yes, your husband, Paul Quinn, is a Māori politician and a former National MP. Do you see eye-to-eye on co-governance issues?

VB: We’ve talked about this at length. It’s a really important issue and what’s worrying me the most is the division. You get one group of people who will judge you because you do agree with it and another group judging you if you don’t.

I went to one place and they said in advance: “Please don’t do a mihi.” I was all set to do one... and that’s what people said to me. I thought: “This is so sad.”

Let’s just make sure we carry on the great work that people like [former Minister for Treaty Negotiations] Chris Finlayson have done, the terrific work to get the language recognised. So much great work – I’d hate to see it spoiled by taking people to a place that’s leading to division.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Withdrawn centre-right Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck. (File photo)

TW: What do you think of the job (retiring) Phil Goff did as mayor?

VB: I’ve had an amicable relationship with Phil, and I’m not going to criticise him as he goes. I think he’s been a safe pair of hands... there’s been a degree of stability with his leadership.

Through Covid I would have liked him to have stood up a bit more.

TW: Who’s your toughest opponent in this campaign?

VB: Probably... Efeso. Not because I wouldn’t put myself up as a strong contender if I was debating with him. But... he’s got a strong machinery around him, he’s got two parties backing him... that makes him quite competitive.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Viv Beck has withdrawn from what had looked like a three-way race for the Auckland mayoralty. (File photo)

TW: Do you feel you’ve had the support you deserve from (National Party-aligned) Communities and Residents, C&R (which endorsed her)?

VB: I think there are some people in C&R who’ve been very supportive, and I’ve worked well with them, and they’ve got some great candidates. There’s certainly an alignment in terms of what we’re trying to achieve for the city.

TW: There have been calls for you to step aside so as not to split the centre-right vote. Would you?

VB: I wonder if they’re asking every other candidate that as much? It's a little bit frustrating. I’m trying to bring to people’s attention the importance of leadership style. Not only the policies, but what style of leadership do you need... to bring to get things done?

TW: Are you committed through to polling day?

VB: I’ve always said that any candidate should be prepared to look at how things are evolving. I understand there are more people than desirable in a group that you might loosely call centre-right, and it’s likely to need to streamline... to get a clear winner.