Who is Wayne Brown? 'Mr Fix-It' explains what he'll fix in Auckland

Wayne Brown is running for mayor as Auckland's ‘Mr Fix-It’, but how will he do everything he wants - without paying anything more to get it done? Glenn McConnell reports.

Wayne Brown is a man who wants you to believe you can have your cake and eat it too.

He’s walking down Karangahape Rd, in Auckland city, admiring the top-class cycleway while bemoaning its cost.

He talks about improving public transport, while promising to cut the cost of achieving such development.

STUFF Candidates Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord answer the question "Why should you be mayor?" during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 21, 2022.

He complains about how many people work in council, but insists slashing the number of public servants won’t diminish the level of public service.

These are the topics every politician considers. How do you cut taxes whilst fixing social and infrastructure ills? If a politician could learn to do more with less, then surely they could stay in power forever.

So how has Wayne Brown, the former mayor of the Far North District Council, cracked the code of local governance in the nine years since losing that mayoralty? Why, if he was Auckland’s mayor, could he be the one to achieve what everyone else has tried but failed?

Those are the two questions that hang over our conversation, earlier this week, during an interview that takes us along Karangahape Rd, a street known to most for its flamboyant rainbow culture and old strip clubs. Brown calls it “my street”.

David White/Stuff Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says too much is being spent on projects such as cycleways.

He lives high up in an apartment near the Tesla shop, enjoying harbour views with his wife Toni and neighbours including his campaign chairman, Chris Matthews.

Brown and Matthews suggest we meet at Little Algiers, a café run by the energetic Algerian baker and businessman Djamel Cherguit and his family.

Cherguit has set up shop beside a few cafés, including the minimalist and modern Open Coffee, and LifeWise Trust’s Merge Café - where flat whites fund free food for those in need. Needless to say, this stretch is normally awash with younger progressive types. Green MPs often caffeinate here and, once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern was a regular too.

Brown is not like the others. He’s not young and couldn’t be called progressive - even though he professes a “love” for cycleways. But Cherguit is excited to see him, and has even placed one of Brown’s ‘Fix Auckland!’ posters in the café window.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mayoral candidates Viv Beck (withdrawn), Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord were the top four contenders.

After Viv Beck, the former chief executive of lobby group Heart of the City, withdrew from the mayoral race on Friday, Brown became the only real centre-right contender for the race.

He’s up against Efeso Collins, who has the endorsement of both the Green and Labour parties.

Brown says he and Collins get on well. And he’ll be happy that Beck has pulled out. For one, it means more right-leaning voters will come to him, and secondly, he just doesn’t rate her or the other candidates. He accuses them of lacking substance, political experience and also stealing his policies.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown or Efeso Collins are most likely to be elected mayor of Auckland.

Brown says the main difference between him and Collins, the two front-runners to be Auckland’s mayor, is that they approach disparity and inequity with vastly differing perspectives.

“Efeso and I, we get on pretty well. I don’t get on with the other ones very much, actually. But he presents his case. I worry about poor people in terms of sorting out money, and he worries about getting them more.”

Most clearly, Collins wants free public transport. He says it would hugely benefit Aucklanders with lower incomes, who live in the furthest suburbs with the highest transport costs.

Brown says free public transport would increase rates and eat up the cash needed to invest in making buses faster.

This all draws back to one of Brown’s key features.

He takes us for a tour of Karangahape Rd, pointing down the car yards of Great North Rd he singles out an office block where he says his son, Sean Brown works. Sean Brown is the managing director of PR firm Mango Communications, which deals with big brands such as McDonald’s and ghd hair straighteners.

Then he turns left, down Newton Rd and stops beside a door with half his name on it: “Brown and Thomson”. It’s an engineering consultancy he co-founded in 1976, and he wants his picture to be taken outside it.

“This is part of what I’m bringing to the mayoralty. I mean, I’m an engineer - and we lack empathy,” he tells the Stuff photographer.

He may have been joking about lacking empathy, but one of his main criticisms of Collins is that he's too caring. He wants to put more money in the back pockets of those who live far from the city centre, and who will pay for that?

David White/Stuff Wayne Brown notes that his background as an engineer is relevant to his proposition to be mayor.

Brown believes he’ll be able to put money into the pockets of landowners, by finding “efficiencies” in council processes.

He reckons the contractors getting paid to build cycleways and the Auckland Light Rail are taking the city for a ride.

On the corner of Karangahape Rd and Hereford St, outside the Tesla store, Brown says he watched the cycleway builders digging, redigging, and redigging an already dug road.

“I was looking out my window, watching them wasting money,” he says.

“They went mad! They dug that corner six times, which is six times too often. That’s what I’m saying about wasting money. I do ride on this cycleway, but all it needed was a simple kerb. I love it - it looks nice - but it costs too much!”

Brown’s love of cycleways, he explains, is like his love of beer.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown says his connections across Auckland mean he can represent South Auckland.

His favourite pubs are ones he has a stake in, he admits. He’s a multimillionaire, but isn’t keen to reveal too much about how he makes his money. One way he funds his multiple homes, including in central Auckland, Northland, and beyond, is through investment property.

He has a few properties in Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland. At one of his Ōtāhuhu properties, there’s a bar where you can buy cheap beers, at $5 a pint.

Brown’s philosophy to local government is, “I’m not against anything”.

“It’s like beer. I like beer. I like beer at $10 a glass. A thousand dollars a glass I don’t like beer. Cycleways, I like cycleways. Cycleways at $300 a metre, okay. At $12,000 a metre, I don’t like them.”

With the Rail Link, he wants to know why the council and Government haven’t intervened to prevent cost and time blowouts on the project.

He says the contractors’ actions in the central city, taking up vast swathes of the CBD’s roads, are actively harming business and the wellbeing of the city.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The city rail link has taken many roads out of action across Auckland city.

“They’re putting up fences, going right across the road, and look across. What are they doing? They’re putting up lavatories and lunchrooms and storage, and these things just shouldn’t be there,” he says.

The City Rail Link construction has taken over most of the hill between Queen St and the Sky Tower, causing great protest from businesses whose views and access are now blocked by large fences.

“They’re doing social damage to those people,” Brown says. He’s promising, on day one if he’s elected, the construction workers will be told to reduce their street use.

“The council contracts are allowed to invade the streets without any cost or care.”

His next move will be to rally against the planned Auckland Light Rail. The plan is for underground rail to run from Wynyard Quarter to Onehunga, stopping in areas currently unreachable by rail - Dominion Rd and the universities of Auckland - before surfacing to run through Māngere to the airport.

“It is not a sensible project,” he says. “With light rail, what is the problem they’re trying to fix?”

Informed that buses to Māngere run infrequently, and take more than an hour to reach Queen St assuming there’s no significant traffic, Brown maintains that the light rail proposal is a solution looking for a problem.

“Not a lot of people in Māngere come to town anyway,” he says.

Supplied Transport Minister Michael Wood is pushing for light rail from the city to Māngere.

He believes the transport needs of the 15,000 people who work at Māngere’s Auckland Airport, and the more than 22,000 residents of Māngere, are properly met through the limited council-offered bus services or the $17-a-ticket bus that runs direct to Sky City casino.

“I visited every shop in Papatoetoe last week, and not one person there had visited the city in the past year or was intending to,” he says.

“There is no need for this, for the people of Māngere. Look, the people in Onehunga do have reason to moan because their train won’t take them to the city - even though they have the infrastructure in place.”

There appear to be few votes in south Auckland for Brown. His rival, Collins, is a south Aucklander who started in politics on the Ōtara local board in 2013. Since 2016, he has represented Manukau on the Auckland Council.

While Brown has signs on Karangahape Rd and across the central and northern suburbs, it’s rare - if not impossible - to find any ‘Fix Auckland!’ hoardings in towns such as Māngere or suburbs such as Ōtara.

Ted Johnson, the New Conservative candidate who often complains because more popular candidates get more air time, appears to have more support than Brown on the streets of south Auckland. There are at least a few signs with his face in Ōtara and Māngere.

David White/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says he can bring Aucklanders together.

Yet Brown insists he’s a mayor that can bring Auckland together.

He claims to bridge the political divide.

"I get texts from John Key and Helen Clark each week, National and Labour, the best prime ministers we've ever had, I was appointed by both parties who recognise the skills I have."

He claims to have connections with a range of people, from different backgrounds and towns in the region.

Collins says he will hire an expert adviser for mana whenua to assist him if he’s elected mayor.

Brown says he won’t need to hire anyone, because he already has connections with people such as Ngāti Whātua kaumātua Dame Naida Glavish. They used to work together at the Auckland health board.

“Having her there is really good, she advises me, she’ll tap me on the shoulder. If you’ve got the people around you, representing the group, problem solved. But she’s not an ‘expert adviser’, she’s a friend. Much better,” he says.

While Brown doesn’t talk much about the role of mayor in cultural issues, he does raise concerns about tension between Auckland’s very diverse communities.

“I’ve noticed, travelling around that some audiences don’t like other types of people,” he says.

He’s noticed, in particular, anti-Chinese racism in some pockets of Auckland and wants to “be a bridge” between Aucklanders.

“I’ve been visiting the Sikh temples, I speak a bit of Mandarin - just by association with business people,” he says.

“I can rattle off a mihi in te reo just like that, which is important I can do that. And that doesn’t mean I’m trying to be a Chinaman or a Māori or anything like that, I just think it’s important to appreciate they are Aucklanders just like everybody else.”

On disability issues, Brown says the best way to commission designs or make policy is to trial it with people who are disabled first. He uses an example from the Auckland City Hospital, when he was chairman from 2001 to 2007, where architects claimed their plans were accessible - but his friend, who uses a wheelchair, discovered he wouldn’t be able to get into the hospital due to issues with the parking machines.

“That just shows you how important it is, if you want to have a disability-friendly city, you have to have disabled people and their decision-making loop,” he says.

Brown says he already has a team of friends, who are Māori, Chinese, disabled and so on, who can advise him. Perhaps that’s step one of his more for less promise.

He believes his experiences at the Far North District Council and on the district health boards of Auckland and Tairāwhiti prepare him well for dealing with bureaucracy and planning.

His stints leading these organisations were not clear sailing. In the Far North, for instance, he was criticised by the Auditor-General for using his role and executive assistant as mayor in his dispute - with his own council - about his rates bill.

The Auditor-General said Brown got his council-paid EA to chase other council staff about the rates, and used his mayoral letterhead to complain to the Far North Council CEO.

Brown plays down the significance of that, and says he achieved greater efficiencies at that council.

He was also appointed to chair the Upper North Island Supply Chain Study, which called to move the port of Auckland to Whāngarei. He says that leaves him well-placed to negotiate a better deal with ratepayers out of the council-owned port.

And he thinks his engineering expertise will let him cut through construction costs, and call out the contractors who he says are needlessly taking Auckland’s streets.

David White/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Wayne Brown with his spin doctor Ben Thomas.

But will his engineer brand pull through? As Brown takes us on a mini tour of K’ Rd, he has minders - Matthews and PR guy/political commentator Ben Thomas - following close behind.

While he joked about engineers lacking empathy, he also notes that there’s a perception amongst some that he’s “a sour and grumpy” curmudgeon. He thinks people who really know him would describe him as “quite funny” and mostly relaxed, and someone who doesn’t think politics can be fixed by “yes” or “no” answers.

“It’s more complicated,” he says. So in a complex world, can ‘Mr Fix-It’ do as the label says and Fix Auckland?

Voting starts by post this weekend, and finishes on October 8.