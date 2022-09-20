It's over to voters as the clock counts down to Auckland's new council

Todd Niall is senior Auckland affairs reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Auckland’s local body candidates have done their bit over the past months to pitch themselves as the ones to lead the city for the next three years.

Now it’s time for voters to do their part.

Based on 2019 patterns, by the end of this week more than 10% of those who will vote are likely to have done so.

From here on, it’s a case of diminishing returns as the hand-shaking, the door-knocking, and (for those with the campaign budgets) the advertising push, ramp up.

By the end of this week, too, there should be an early sign as to whether Aucklanders will have their say by October 8 in a bigger way than 2019’s record low turnout of 35%.

In the mayoral contest, which is always top-of-the-bill in the three-tier Auckland Council election, there’s been enough to grab whatever public attention there was to grab.

A loud and colourful character, Leo Molloy, dramatically withdrew hours before his name was set to be locked in and appear on the voting papers.

Five weeks, later another of the leading pack, Viv Beck, pulled the plug on her tilt, saying she didn’t want to split the centre-right vote.

However, the move was more driven by a disastrous campaign which imploded behind the scenes with an unresolved dispute over $353,000.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Postal voting papers for Auckland Council have begun arriving in letter boxes across Auckland.

Beck had serious policies and had campaigned tirelessly, but her failure highlighted just how much of a team game it is to the hearts and minds of up to 1.27 million voters.

Her name remains on the ballot papers, which were being delivered into the first letter boxes at the same time that she decided to call it a day.

If Beck is voted in as mayor, she will either have to accept the post or resign, triggering a by-election.

Aucklanders are left with distinct choices: Sitting councillor Efeso Collins, who has Labour and Green party endorsement, “The Fixer” Wayne Brown assuming the centre-right mantle from Beck (although he previously insisted he was just “centre”), and 2019 bronze medalist Craig Lord, atop a field of 19 others.

Ward battles in Waitematā and Gulf, Howick and North Shore are amongst those most likely to decide whether the fifth Auckland Council keeps its slightly progressive lean.

The election is critical for Auckland, which is on the brink of launching major climate change action that would change the lives many lead today.

The timing of the election may also be a challenge. After two years of Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions, there’s a question around whether many people are ready to engage with voting.

Collins, a Manukau ward councillor with roots in Ōtara, will be well aware that in 2019, fewer than 23% in that community had their say.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff New voting paper collection boxes are being installed across Auckland at transport hubs and supermarkets. (File photo)

Auckland Council randomly surveyed 1871 residents online about their involvement in the 2019 election. Of those, 29% of non-voters said they had started filling out their papers, but “ran out of time”.

The passage of three more years in the life of a postal system decreasingly part of many peoples’ live may also test turnout, although the council has added 150 new locations with collection boxes, including Countdown supermarkets and transport hubs.

The voting trend needs to change if Auckland’s leaders can embark on change, confident they have a mandate from the city’s residents.

That depends on Aucklanders filling out their ballot papers and just as importantly, posting them back or returning them.