Auckland mayoralty: Wayne Brown's 'fixes' put under the microscope

Businessman Wayne Brown has launched his Auckland mayoral campaign, styling himself as “The Fixer”.

ANALYSIS: Wayne Brown’s campaign for the Auckland mayoralty is built on the premise that the council and its agencies are badly broken, that he is “The Fixer” and that he has fixed big stuff previously.

Night after night in halls around the city, he has told the same anecdotes of an overpaid and wasteful bureaucracy, overseen by councillors who “eat the sausage rolls and turn the pages past the numbers”.

At each meeting, Brown correctly listed his own back catalogue of major roles chairing big public entities such as the Auckland District Health Board and electricity networks Vector and Transpower.

These were big commercial governance roles – but Brown has said little on the campaign trail about his two terms as mayor of the Far North District Council, which led to a heavy defeat in 2013.

A woeful performance in resource consent process was turned around on his watch, but Brown’s dual role as mayor and as a property developer triggered an Auditor General investigation into a dispute over council charges due from a Brown-developed subdivision.

Brown “has been unwise in the way he has pursued this dispute”, the watchdog found.

Soon after his defeat, Brown had another dispute which he lost in the district court.

He has been dismissive of any reference to this during the campaign and spoke disparagingly of former National MP John Carter, who defeated him.

Brown’s campaign is based largely on his views of things going wrong in Auckland, but not all his views stand up to scrutiny.

He has incorrectly claimed the council laid off 1000 staff at low levels to cut costs during Covid-19 and that the council is losing $3 million a day.

He has also made much of the fact that the cost and completion update of the $4.4 billion City Rail Link remains undisclosed. The review had always been scheduled to be made public at the end of 2022 – and is still due to be.

Brown has also raised questions about cost over-runs and possible delays to the $1.2 billion Central Interceptor stormwater tunnel.

“Unfinished over-budget infrastructure” is a key Brown criticism, but the Central Interceptor remains on-budget, according to Watercare, with no call for extra funding in sight.

Watercare said the completion date had been pushed out by six months due to Covid-19 delays, to mid-2026.

As both a transport congestion measure and an emissions reduction contributor, Brown has regularly talked of shifting container movements out of the Port of Auckland from trucks onto rail, which currently moves only 8% of boxes.

Brown portrayed this as something that could happen almost immediately – but KiwiRail said even after the completion of a third track from the port to freight yards at Wiri in 2024, much more would need to happen.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The almost 15km long Central Interceptor is due to be completed in mid-2026.

“This would likely include increasing capacity at Port of Auckland’s Wiri Container Terminal and KiwiRail’s Southdown terminal; additional procurement of locomotives, wagons and recruitment of staff to meet demand; and working with other Auckland network rail users to optimise the balance of freight, commuter and maintenance needs,” chief operating officer Siva Sivapakkiam said.

“KiwiRail and Auckland Transport are currently working on programme business cases for further rail investment needed in Auckland over the decades ahead.”

The emissions contribution from the move, if it occurs, has not been calculated. However, it would be a very small part of what is a challenging reduction goal.

As an example of the contribution from much bigger changes, it is estimated that converting the city’s entire public transport fleet to flow emission might deliver just over 2% of the 64% emissions reduction required.

Council-controlled organisations are also a Brown target, as they are for most of the leading candidates except for Collins, with Eke Panuku and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited coming under constant fire.

“$100 million disappears down those two toilets,” Brown told a candidate audience in Kohimarama.

Brown called Eke Panuku a property developer competing with the private sector. The agency in fact has two similar-sized roles, one of which manages – at a profit – about $2.4 billion of council property, including Westhaven marina. It is paid for the management costs.

The only ratepayer funding Eke Panuku receives is $18.3 million for its other work, which is regeneration of town centres and their environments, such as Avondale, Northcote and Manukau.

Regeneration includes land swaps, sales and purchases to create development blocks, such as the 750-dwelling site in Avondale next to the proposed town centre.

Panuku Development/Supplied An artist's impression of improvements to Puhinui Stream under Eke Panuku’s Transform Manukau plans.

Brown described Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the economic and cultural agency formed from the merger of Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) and ATEED, as a “travel agency”.

The “RFA” side of the agency runs the zoo, theatres, stadiums, galleries and other facilities and self-funds 44% of its operation. It required a top-up of $64m from the council for that work this year.

The economic development, tourism promotion and major events work formerly done by ATEED needs a 57% contribution from the council – $49 million this year.

Brown has also spoken of one tranche of council executives being paid 30% “above the market”, but when pressed for the basis for the claim, his team did not provide one.

The council’s chief executive, former Westpac bank senior executive Jim Stabback, in 2022 had his salary raised 5% to %630,000, despite an external assessment for council that the market rate would have been $715,000.