Few sparks in Upper Hutt mayoral debate

Upper Hutt mayoral hopeful Angela McLeod​ wants to relocate the city’s council into the central city and turn the civic building into a hotel.

The idea was one of the few highlights in a largely tame mayoral debate held on September 14, featuring four of the five candidates.

Changing mayor is not something Upper Hutt often does and with three sitting councillors - McLeod, Hellen Swales​ and Blair Griffiths​, taking part in the debate the crowd would have been hoping for some lively debate.

At one point, moderator Jehan Casinader, told the audience “they are all very polite to each other aren’t they” as he tried to spark up the debate.

Upper Hutt has only had two mayors since 1977 and incumbent Wayne Guppy predictably emphasised his experience, the strong local economy and the need for continuity.

Noting he had led the city since 2001, Guppy said that unlike other local councils Upper Hutt had never been dysfunctional under his leadership.

McLeod, who in 2019, came within 2000 votes of unseating Guppy, disputed that claim and said the 2019 result showed there was a strong desire for change.

“I believe the change that is needed is me.”

Promising to make “people” the centre of her mayoralty, McLeod said she would also reconnect the city with Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River, and sell the civic building to a developer to build a much-needed hotel.

Swales agreed there was a need to revitalise the central city and pointed to Petone, where she worked on the main street programme, as a success story Upper Hutt could copy.

There is an “amazing opportunity” to revitalise the central city by building apartments, she said.

Upper Hutt is one of the few councils nationwide that does not provide council funded kerbside recycling and McLeod said that would change if she was elected.

Ratepayers, Guppy countered, were happy with the current system as it provided choice. Those who wanted to recycle could use the council’s recycling station and providing kerbside recycling would add 3% to rates.

Swales offered consultation and leadership as the city dealt with local government reforms. It had been a privilege to serve as a deputy mayor and she was now ready to step up to the top job, she said.

A clearly nervous Griffiths said he would bring some “new energy” into the role but struggled to answer questions. His campaign slogan is “Blair for mayor” but given he stated that he admired Guppy’s mayoralty and his lack of policies, Griffiths failed to grab the opportunity to tell ratepayers why he deserved their vote.

One of the few digs at Guppy came from McLeod who believed she did not get the recognition she deserved as the highest polling candidate in 2019.

If elected she would not “leave the best player on the bench” and would look to be more inclusive, she said.

For his final question, Casinader asked the four candidates for their view on amalgamation.

McLeod described it as “media beat-up” and Swales claimed someone was “inciting the conversation” and it was important that locals resisted it.

Only Guppy diverted from the anti script, noting that in the current climate of reform, amalgamation would inevitably be a subject for the incoming council to deal with.

Candidates in short

Blair Griffiths: Is campaigning on 25 years business experience in Upper Hutt and the need for a fresh face. “Seeing the changes that have been occurring in Upper Hutt, I feel it is time for the renewed energy of a fresh and energetic mayor.”

Wayne Guppy: In previous years he has campaigned on the need for a ‘safe pair of hands’ and although he is not using that phrase, he is again emphasising experience. “We need a leader to gain maximum benefits. A leader that's experienced and understands the region must collaborate.”

Angela McLeod: Is pushing the time for a change message. “Upper Hutt is laden with untapped potential that I commit to unleashing ... A vote for me is a belief in the value of our community and a vote for change.”

Hellen Swales: Is promising to lead the city through reforms like Three Waters and the likely super city debate. “Looking ahead, we need strong governance to lead our city and better engagement with our communities, so we can plan ahead, take action, and start building our future together.”