Hutt council hopeful uses GPS to track and recover stolen billboards

Brady Dyer’s life-size election advertising cutouts are designed so the eyes follow people as they move.

Would-be thieves keen to snaffle a life-size Brady Dyer election cutout – designed so the eyes follow people as they move – are on notice they really are being watched.

The Hutt City Council candidate has 30 cutouts that use a technique known as the “ubiquitous gaze effect”, made famous by the Mona Lisa.

His eyes appear to follow you as you walk or drive by, creating an effect that it is a real person staring directly at you.

The cutouts, which cost up to $200 each, have proved popular with thieves, so Dyer has installed GPS trackers to keep a real eye on them.

Stuff Brady Dyer says his distinctive election cutouts are hard to miss, but are also popular with thieves.

Fifteen have been stolen, but so far he has managed to get 11 returned.

One brazen thief, calling himself Callum Goodhead, posted an image on social media page Vic Deals.

“I love falling asleep with this beautiful man, vote Brady Dyer everyone.”

Dyer messaged him asking for it to be returned and was told he could pick it up next day.

“He said I could have it back as long as I get a photo with the real Brady.”

Stuff One of Brady Dyer's cutouts turned up on Vic Deals with a message from Callum Goodhead: “I love falling asleep with this beautiful man, vote Brady Dyer everyone.

Dyer used CCTV to find another of his cutouts, which was stolen at 8am on a Sunday. The thief returned the cutout, but it was not the one the person was seen stealing.

Most have been grabbed over the weekend, leading Dyer to suspect it was young people, who’d had a few drinks and thought it was funny.

While he said he could see why people thought it was a bit of laugh, he had better things to do than scroll social media looking for missing members of what he calls the “Brady Brunch”.

“While it’s great that my Brady Bunch are generating interest, and people want to take them home for a beer, a lot of effort has gone into putting these cutouts up – and they’re expensive.”

Supplied A thief caught on CCTV stealing a Brady Dyer cutout.

Some people actually do not realise they are cutouts.

“I had someone genuinely say, ‘it was good to see you on the side of the road at 5am in the morning’.”

Dyer used a similar set of cutouts in the last election and also had a significant number stolen.

The impression that it is a real person with eyes that follow you is no accident.

“I am a professional photographer so I knew what I was doing.”

And for anyone who is thinking of stealing one, he has a simple message.

“If you want a beer with the real Brady, get in touch and we can have a chat about all the ways I’m going to work to help make the best decisions for our city’s future.”