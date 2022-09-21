Auckland mayoralty: Collins and Brown split leads in two new polls

Candidates Craig Lord, Viv Beck, Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins give their closing statements during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 21, 2022.

Mayoral candidate businessman Wayne Brown has narrowly hit the front ahead of left-leaning Efeso Collins for the first time in the latest poll conducted on the race for the Auckland mayoralty.

Among decided voters, Brown was supported by 28%, and Collins 26%, in the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance (ARA)-Curia poll of 1000 people, with the results unveiled live at the start of the ARA debate in Greenlane on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile a poll commissioned from Talbot Mills by Collins’ own campaign also showed a close race, but with Collins out front on 27%, Brown on 22%, the withdrawn Beck on 12% and Craig Lord on 9%.

That poll of 1150 respondents had a high 79% undecided response when asked how people would vote, without providing any names to choose from. It was conducted over four weeks up to September 15.

Centre-right candidate Viv Beck withdrew from campaigning two-thirds of the way through the ARA’s September 11-18 polling period.

But pollster Curia’s leader David Farrar said the ARA result was so close, there was also a 26% chance that Collins was in front.

In the ARA poll the margin between the leading pair has swung Brown’s way compared to the mid-August ARA poll, despite the departure of Molloy.

In that poll, once the undecided were stripped out, support went to Efeso Collins at 22.3%, Wayne Brown 18.6%, Leo Molloy 14.5%, Viv Beck 12.5%, Craig Lord 7.2, Ted Johnston 6.4% and Gary Brown 6.2%.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Leading Auckland mayoral candidates Wayne Brown (left) and Efeso Collins (File photo)

Beck withdrew from campaigning citing a desire to not split the “centre-right” vote for her withdrawal, but the collapse of her campaign machine, with an acrimonious dispute over $353,000 claimed by her first campaign advertising agency, likely to be the main cause.

Postal voting has begun in the Auckland Council elections, with 22 candidates seeking the mayoralty and the result to be declared on October 8.