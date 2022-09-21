Wellington mayoral hopeful Paul Eagle backtracks after Labour candidate snub

Paul Eagle is in backtrack mode after breaking party rules by failing to endorse a Labour candidate and councillor. (File photo)

Paul Eagle is in backtrack mode after breaking party rules by failing to endorse a Labour candidate and Wellington City councillor.

At a candidate meeting on Tuesday night, Labour-endorsed mayoral candidate Eagle was asked who he would like to work with. He spoke highly of independent councillor Diane Calvert – he then paused, looked over at Labour councillor Rebecca Matthews and said the rest was up to voters.

When Eagle received the Labour endorsement, he agreed to endorse Labour candidates in the Wellington local body elections. He is currently the Labour MP for Rongotai.

He later backtracked. “I could have been clearer about my support for Rebecca at the Khandallah event last night but honestly, I assumed it was a given – I’m a Labour-endorsed mayoral candidate and she’s a Labour candidate,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eagle said he 100% endorsed and supported the local Labour candidates.

Matthews is well-known for her pro-housing densification "YIMBY" stance – an unpopular position at the Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward candidate meeting hosted in the Khandallah Town Hall.

Matthews is well-known for her pro-housing densification “YIMBY” stance – an unpopular position at the Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward candidate meeting hosted in the Khandallah Town Hall.

Matthews did not want to comment on Wednesday. On Twitter she said: “Tough gig in Khandallah tonight. Very tough.”

Labour candidate and councillor Teri O’Neill said she was “disappointed in the lack of loyalty”. Eagle was expected to endorse all Labour candidates at the local body elections, from Daran Ponter for Greater Wellington down to community board candidates.

Teri O'Neill/Supplied Teri O'Neill says the lack of loyalty was disappointing. (File photo)

She expressed her continued support for Matthews and said the situation was “frustrating” for Labour candidates who wanted to focus on the issues facing Wellington.

Labour sources said informal complaints had been laid with the party. One said there was no chance of Eagle losing the endorsement.

But Rob Salmond, general secretary for Labour, said no formal complaints had been laid and there was “nothing going on” in terms of internal party processes. He noted Eagle endorsed Matthews on RNZ’s Morning Report on Wednesday.

But Rob Salmond, general secretary for Labour, said no formal complaints had been laid and there was "nothing going on" in terms of internal party processes. He noted Eagle endorsed Matthews on RNZ's Morning Report on Wednesday.

O’Neill said she was not sure “how the cookie would crumble” because it was an “unprecedented” situation.

Green-endorsed mayoral candidate Tory Whanau, who was at the candidate meeting, was “very surprised” by the snub. “Rebecca is a fantastic councillor. We need a mayor we know will back us with values and integrity.”

In response to the same question, Whanau had endorsed Matthews, Green candidate Lachlan Patterson, TOP's Bob Mason and independent Ryan Bothma as people she would like to work with.

In response to the same question, Whanau had endorsed Matthews, Green candidate Lachlan Patterson, TOP’s Bob Mason and independent Ryan Bothma as people she would like to work with.

Patterson, who was also at the meeting, said “just because the room is against you doesn’t mean you should back down on your values”.

The crowd at the meeting was “not sympathetic”, even to right-leaning candidates like Calvert, he said. The audience questions were anti Three Waters and anti SNAs, Patterson said.