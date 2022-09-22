Auckland mayoralty: Wayne Brown narrowly ahead in a race too close to call

Businessman Wayne Brown has launched his Auckland mayoral campaign, styling himself as “The Fixer”.

ANALYSIS: What a difference a poll makes. Wayne Brown’s ascendency to a narrow lead in the latest snapshot of Auckland’s mayoral race has coincided with a spicing-up interplay between the candidates.

Among 1,000 decided voters in the latest Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance (ARA)-Curia poll, Brown drew 28% support to Efeso Collins’ 26%, with the now-withdrawn Viv Beck on 10% and Craig Lord on 8%.

In presenting the results live to the candidates and the ARA debate audience, Curia’s David Farrar said the margin of error meant there was a 26% chance Collins was actually in front.

Maybe it was that result, maybe it was the format of the debate that followed with the MC combo of left-wing blogger Martyn Bradbury and libertarian columnist Damien Grant, but suddenly it got edgier.

Lord, who following the September 16 withdrawal of Beck from campaigning, described himself as the only centre-right contender, sparred aggressively with Brown.

He rightly challenged Brown on his recurring claim that Watercare’s $1.2 billion Central Interceptor project had no completion date and was over budget.

Stuff was told by Watercare that it was still on budget, and delayed by six months due to Covid-19, and Lord told Brown he had been given the same information. Brown sat briefly in silence and looked ahead.

Collins appeared to pick up a Brown line, and talked of the need to focus on the effectiveness of middle management in the council.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Candidates Craig Lord (bottom left), Efeso Collins and Wayne Brown, watch the release of the latest poll results.

Brown, in response to an audience question critical of speed bumps, offered a new view on safety.

“We’ve developed a culture of “over-safety” in New Zealand,” he told the Greenlane and online audience.

“Safety is a word like ‘motherhood and apple pie’ – if anyone says safety, you’re not allow to say ‘hang on, at what cost’.”

Lord, getting tetchy about Grant’s prolonged quizzing on his management expertise, held his smartphone up to the audience in a jibe at Brown’s comments about getting texts from John Key and Helen Clark.

He read out a list of names and said: “I don’t talk to John Key and Helen Clark, I’ve been talking to everyday Aucklanders.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Candidates Wayne Brown (left), Efeso Collins, Craig Lord at the Stuff AUT mayoral debate (File photo)

Collins said he wasn’t worried by the ARA poll result: “It shows that right from the beginning this race has been really tight and I’m taking nothing for granted.”

Brown said: “Being in front is good, but everyone’s got to vote.” In 2019 only 35% did.

Lord didn’t accept the poll’s picture of him well adrift from the leading duo: “Not from the reach and cut-through I’m receiving from the street, and also the poll’s undecided number (44%), tells me voters do not know who their leader should be, and they are the ones I’m targetting.”

The uncertainty of the race involving 22 candidates through to October 8 was underlined by several poll numbers. Only 40% of respondents described themselves as “extremely likely to vote”.

Collins geographically led Brown only in the south and central Auckland, and the Labour and Greens-endorsed candidate acknowledged while he led with support from under-40s and women, Brown was strongly ahead among men, and especially over-60s – a core voting demographic.

Shortly before the ARA poll’s release, Collins team released results from their own poll, conducted by Talbot Mills over 4 weeks up to September 15 – a poll they’d decided against releasing two days earlier.

Among 1150 respondents, the “decideds” favoured Collins 27% to Brown’s 22%, with Beck on 12% and Lord on 9%, but unprompted, a huge 79% initially said they were undecided.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown (left) and Efeso Collins are locked at the top of Auckland’s mayoral race (File photo)

In another campaign twist, the centre-right fundraising vehicle which was only created this year, and dedicated to funding Beck’s failed campaign, came out strongly endorsing Brown.

The Auckland Society Inc. is made up of leading centre-right political figures, and is chaired by commercial landlord Andrew Krukziener, who had been Beck’s main supporter.

“Wayne Brown is Auckland’s only hope for change and a prosperous future. His track record speaks for itself,” said the society, which described its support as “unreserved”.

Brown’s team accepted the endorsement, but said it didn’t come with any funding.

The Auckland Society is embroiled in an acrimonious dispute with Beck’s team, over an unpaid advertising agency bill of $353,000, which Beck said was not her debt.