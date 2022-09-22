Auckland elections: Voting off to slow start in uncertain race

Candidates Craig Lord, Viv Beck, Wayne Brown and Efeso Collins give their closing statements during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 21, 2022.

Voting in the Auckland Council election is off to one of its slowest starts ever, with turnout likely to be play a big role in the outcome of a close mayoral contest.

The first postal vote processing figures, for the 13th day out from the October 8 election, show 14,875 ballot papers returned, down on the 20,650 for the same day in 2019.

The response is equal to 1.3% of eligible voters, compared with the same day in 2019 when 1.94% had voted.

The electoral officer Dale Ofsoske said the two figures were comparable, and all 1.14 million voting papers had been delivered on time, by the end of Wednesday.

The local board figures may not be directly comparable with each yet, as some had received postal voting papers days earlier than others.

However, the biggest returns so far have come from outer lying areas, with Great Barrier-Aotea on 2.7%, Franklin’s Wairoa subdivision and Rodney’s Wellsford subdivision are on 2.4%.

Candidates and the council are hoping for a lift in turnout from 2019’s record low of 35%, with the Otara local board subdivision then returning only 23% of papers.

A mayoral election poll conducted for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance by Curia, found 40% of the 1000 surveyed said they were “extremely likely” to vote.

In that poll, the mayoral contest was too close to call, with businessman Wayne Brown for the first time out front, 28% support, ahead of Efeso Collins on 26%, with the next active candidate Craig Lord on 8%.

Viv Beck’s name remains on the voting papers despite her September 16 decision to pull out of the race.

Voting remains open until midday October 8, but postal votes will need to be in the mail earlier, and papers can be dropped off at some Council facilities, transport hubs, and Countdown supermarkets, as listed on the council website.