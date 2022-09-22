Auckland mayoralty: Big ticket debate cancelled after candidates bail

Candidates Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord answer the question "Why should you be mayor?" during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 21, 2022.

A big ticket mayoral debate on Auckland's waterfront has been cancelled with less than two hours notice after Efeso Collins pulled out, then Wayne Brown said it “wasn’t worth it”.

It’s first big set-piece debate to collapse, and comes as campaign intensity rises following a poll which for the first time put businessman Wayne Brown narrowly ahead of Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins.

Listed property developer and landlord Precinct Properties, the owner of the Commercial Bay complex, was staging the event with television presenter Wendy Petrie as the MC, and an audience of 120.

The first of four candidates to withdraw was Viv Beck after ending her run on September 16, with her campaign in disarray.

READ MORE:

* Auckland elections: Voting off to slow start in uncertain race

* Auckland mayoralty: Wayne Brown narrowly ahead in a race too close to call

* Auckland mayoral race a close contest for first time in 12 years, strategist says



Collins was the next, with his team alerting the organisers on Wednesday night, saying he had a clash in his diary.

His withdrawal was notified to the remaining two candidates via a phone call shortly before 2pm Friday, ahead of the 4.30pm kick-off.

An hour later, candidate Craig Lord said he got a text from the organisers to say two candidates had pulled out and the event was off.

Collins said he was very sorry to pull out, but at this stage of the campaign he was having to make strategic calls about how to spend his time, with just over a fortnight of postal voting remaining.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Mayoral candidates Craig Lord (bottom left), Efeso Collins and Wayne Brown at the ARA event on Wednesday.

“(Pollster) David Farrar said last night that the person who is going to win is the person who can turn out voters,” said Collins, who had, by his estimate, done 62 individual or combined candidate events.

“I’m focussing on doing that, and meeting ethnic communities who don’t normally vote”.

Collins said he would be attending a “huge community event” in Otara with up to 1000 people: ”Otara had the lowest level of turnout last time.”

“Unlike my opponent Wayne Brown I have never cancelled events because I have a problem with the audience or moderator,” said Collins referring to the cancelled NZME debate after Brown pulled out.

Brown insisted he had not withdrawn from the Precinct debate, but that when the organisers rang him as he was driving to it, to say Collins would not be there, he said it wasn’t worth it, and the organiser said they would cancel it.

Brown estimated he had done 107 events on his campaign.

Craig Lord believed Brown “didn’t want to be in the same room as him”.

PRECINCT PROPERTIES/Supplied The Precinct Properties debate was one of the last big encounters on the mayoral campaign trail.

Brown’s campaign team put out statement saying it was Collins fifth no-show in a week, in what was now “a two-horse race”.

“If one of the two major candidates pulls out then there can’t really be a debate,” his team said.

Precinct Properties said they made the call to cancel it when it was reduced to Brown and Lord.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown (left), Efeso Collins and Craig Lord at the Stuff AUT mayoral debate. (File photo)

“After Efeso pulled out, Precinct advised the other two candidates and decided not to go ahead with the debate,” the firm said in a statement.

“It's disappointing to have to cancel it as the event was oversubscribed and people were really looking forward to hearing from the candidates and discussing city centre issues,” Precinct said.

Precinct was Collins’ second late cancellation on Thursday. Brown said he had turned up to an event at the Ranfurly home, when the organisers got a call from Collins’ team to say he couldn’t make it.