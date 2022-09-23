Council candidate accused of neo-Nazi links quits Civil Aviation Authority

“Zane”, left, hosted neo-nazi group Action Zealandia's podcast, while Jordan Milburn, right, is running for Upper Hutt City Council. An anti-racism campaigner claims they are the same person.

Upper Hutt City Council candidate Jordan Milburn has quit from his job at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), after allegations he had ties with neo-Nazi group Action Zealandia.

A spokesperson confirmed he had resigned, but said they were unable to comment further.

Milburn was accused of being a member of the secretive ethno-nationalist group under the alias “Zane” earlier in September by Paparoa – a group that describes itself as “working against racism in Aotearoa”.

A now-deleted online resume said Milburn worked as a software engineer at the Civil Aviation Authority and previously worked for Corrections.

In a podcast episode produced by Action Zealandia, “Zane”, who had a similar voice to Milburn’s meet-the-candidate meeting in Upper Hutt, espoused white nationalist views and talked about disrupting local government.

“I think that we have to accept that we have to play that game, that if you’re pro-white then you’re part of our in-group and if you’re not pro-white, you’re not,” he said.

“We have to say: If you’re one of us, we will act with extreme cohesion and we will try and build strong group solidarity together – using each other’s businesses through economic communities, controlling social services and moving to take control within local councils and local regions.”

The metadata of a document containing anti-semitic slurs and comments that was sent to Action Zealandia members by “Zane” listed “Jordan” as its creator and showed it was last edited by “Jordan Milburn” in May 2021.

Milburn did not respond to repeated requests for comment by phone, text message and email.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy said Milburn had only been seen once on the campaign trail. He said such views were not welcome in Upper Hutt and he urged locals to show what they think at the ballot box.

”It is important that we value democracy.. these people will not exist if we value our democracy by getting out and voting.”