Auckland mayoralty: Wayne Brown extends lead in latest poll

Candidates Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord answer the question "Why should you be mayor?" during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 21, 2022.

Businessman Wayne Brown has extended his lead in Auckland’s mayoral race over left-leaning Efeso Collins, according to the latest opinion poll, with less than a fortnight to the close of voting.

Brown gained 35% support with Collins on 29% in TVNZ’s Q+A poll, conducted by Kantar Public.

His lead has extended markedly in the space of a fortnight, with two polls conducted back-to-back, the second of them immediately after the withdrawal of centre-right candidate Viv Beck on September 16.

Collins led Brown in the first poll, but while the Labour and Greens-endorsed councillor’s support remained static in the second, Brown gained 11%, largely through a decline in backing for Beck after she pulled out.

Beck was still named by 8% in the second poll, level-pegging with Craig Lord.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Leading candidates in the Auckland mayoralty race Wayne Brown (left) and Efeso Collins. (File photo)

The Q+A Kantar result follows the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance-Curia poll which showed Brown moving in front for first time, with 28% support to Collins’ 26%. The figures excluded 43% either undecided or declined to say.

Those more likely to back Brown were listed as ACT or National Party supporters, The over-60s, Pākehā and men.

Respondents more likely to back Collins were Labour and Green party supporters, Pasifika, and women aged between 35-54.

Collins has acknowledged the challenge he faces in turning out those most likely to vote for him, in cancelling his appearance at a big downtown debate on Thursday to attend a community event in Ōtara.

“I’m focussing on doing that and meeting ethnic communities who don’t normally vote,” he said after opting for the Ōtara meeting, an area where only 23% voted in 2019.

The survey also tested views on the council’s performance and key issues in the city.

Asked if more road space should be given to cycling, 61% said no and 30% said yes.

Fare-free public transport won 51% backing with 38% against. Those most likely to oppose the idea were Wayne Brown supporters, men aged over 55 and National Party supporters.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The withdrawal of Viv Beck from campaign has created a Collins vs Brown head-to-head contest. (File photo)

There was an almost even divide on greater housing intensification to make homes more affordable, with 44% against and 42% in favour.

Respondents were asked whether they felt confident in the council’s ability to meet its residents’ demands, and 49% disagreed, with 32% in favour of the council.

Aucklanders were less clear in their views on the impact of the 2010 amalgamation of the city’s eight local bodies to form the single Auckland Council.

Mixed views were held by 55%, 25% had mostly negative views and 12% were mostly positive about the amalgamation.

Twenty-two candidates are running for mayor in the Auckland Council elections.

Postal voting closes at midday on October 8.

Among other candidates in the Q+A poll, Hibiscus and Bays local board chairperson Gary Brown polled 5%, John Alcock 3% and Robert Hong Hu 2%, with 16 others either on 1% or zero.

The Q+A Kantar poll surveyed 1000 eligible Auckland voters and has a margin of error of 3.1%.