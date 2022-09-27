Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult promised change, Covid-19 had other plans

After two terms, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is retiring from the role after two terms to spend more time on his own business interests and charity work.

Jim Boult became mayor of the Queenstown Lakes District at a time when the community was calling for change, but no one was expecting the change a worldwide pandemic would bring a few years later.

Boult became mayor in 2016 and his key goals were to deal with housing affordability and to ensure the district had a world-class public transport system.

“It has been two giant paces forward and one foot back,” he said as he prepared to hand over the mayoral chains in October.

The cost of housing was a nationwide problem but particularly acute in Queenstown where a lack of land for development and low wages conspired to worsen the problem, he said.

The council had done more than any other in New Zealand by creating a mayoral task force and developing the Secure Home scheme.

It is a model where the land and house value are split. The land stays in community ownership and is rented to the homeowner. The value of the house would be capped at a CPI rate.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult welcomes first travellers to arrive at Queenstown now that borders have opened to Australia

However, at the arrival of Covid-19 house prices skyrocketed and are yet to come down.In August, average house values reached $1.7 million.

“I do think employers have to step up to the plate and do more than they do,” Boult said.

That means providing accommodation for workers, as used to happen in the 1980s.

Dasha Kuprienko/Stuff The first day of Queenstown's new $2 Orbus service operated by Ritchies bus in 2017, before Boult was elected a trip into town could cost $8.

The bus system when Boult started was “dopey” with fares between town and Lakes Hayes Estate of $8 one way.

Boult suggested a uniform $2 fare to a “howling and wailing” Otago Regional Council (ORC) but with new buses, and more routes the number of public transport users quadrupled overnight.

Now he’s worried and disappointed that the regional council has not kept meeting demand and is currently curtailing routes due to a shortage of drivers.

“The shortage of drivers is caused by paying them $23 an hour. I expect that the ORC will....review that, and I expect bus drivers to be paid a fair wage.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Mall was eerily quiet days after the first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant was discovered in the town.

The arrival of Covid-19 changed everything in Queenstown, he said.

The council faced a crisis, with thousands of migrant workers without work and the means to return to their home countries, and distraught businesses reliant on international visitors that were no longer arriving.

“The way we handled Covid, I don’t think we could have done it better. We got our message across to central Government, we got support financially and otherwise from central Government.”

However, it did entail hundreds of phone calls, threatening to parade a starving mother and her children on prime-time television and a declaration that the Queenstown Lakes would be the hardest hit economically in the country.

“In Wellington there was a view that we were still a rich community, and we’ll be fine. Sometimes emotive statements do get attention.”

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Christchurch Airport’s plan to build a terminal in the Central Otago town of Tarras has been strongly opposed by some locals.

Controversial plans to increase visitor numbers into Queenstown and Wānaka Airports and a proposed new airport of Tarras have also been notable during Boult’s tenure and his previous role as chief executive of Christchurch Airport left him vulnerable to accusations of bias.

“I think a clash of circumstances caused some concern around the airport, I would say that concern was not universal. Some folk were quite vocal about it and that’s fair enough,” he said.

If Boult has one regret it is that he didn’t see a proposed bed tax, which would help fund infrastructure in the small district, become legislation.

“I still think it’s a fantastic idea, and it has to be done.

“The only reason it’s not in place is because of Covid and I will be thoroughly disappointed if council doesn’t pursue that with a very steely eye after I disappear.”

Supplied In May 2022, Jim Boult donned his mayoral chains and did a dawn bungee jump off Kawarau Bridgeto promote Queenstown domestic tourism under Level 2.

Boult would like to be remembered simply as a good leader who achieved consensus on important issues, which isn’t always easy at a diverse council table.

As of mid-October he is looking forward to a break from council and spending more time on his own business interests and involvement in not for profit organisations such as the Child Cancer Foundation, of which he is a board member.

There might even be some overseas travel with wife Karen, he said.