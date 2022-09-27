Auckland mayoralty: Collins takes swipe at rival's Otahuhu 'dive bar'

Candidates Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins and Craig Lord answer the question "Why should you be mayor?" during the Stuff AUT Auckland mayoral debate on August 21, 2022.

Auckland’s mayoral race has taken a testy turn with Efeso Collins calling an Otahuhu pub – owned by rival candidate Wayne Brown – a “dive bar” contributing to alcohol problems in South Auckland.

“I want his bar closed because it’s one of the worst,” Collins said on Newshub’s AM Show, as Brown sat alongside.

“Our’s is a working man’s pub,” replied Brown. “Most of the people go there after they finish their shifts, it’s not a night bar at all”.

Brown said trouble occurred at another bar, but Collins claimed they were as bad as each other.

The attack on Brown’s Milestone Bar in central Otahuhu spun out of comments by Collins on his approach to crime, in which he said youths carrying out ram raids were linked to gangs, which then hosted them in environments where alcohol was available.

Collins’ line was more vehement than a media release he put out earlier on Tuesday morning, in which he called for better monitoring of bars and pokie machines.

“My opponent owns one of these bars in Otahuhu and while I won't comment on this venue in particular, as a resident of Otahuhu I see every day the harm pokie bars, taverns and off-licenses cause,” said Collins.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayoralty rivals Wayne Brown (left) and Efeso Collins. (file photo)

It marked the first direct attack on Brown by Collins, who has prided himself so far on his positive campaign.

Milestone Bar is one of several commercial properties Brown owns in Auckland, with a range of others spanning big box retail and Government agency premises, from Hawke’s Bay to Northland.

The pair are locked in a close race for the Auckland mayoralty with just 11 days remaining until voting closes on October 8.

Brown moved into a narrow lead in the tow most recent polls, and among decided voters in Sunday’s TVNZ Q+A poll, he had a 6% margin over Collins.