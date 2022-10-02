A maverick councillor and former bureaucrat battle it out to become Christchurch's next mayor

Ten men and one woman think they have what it takes to become Christchurch's next mayor.

A wizard, coffee roaster, a former bureaucrat and a maverick councillor are all vying to be Christchurch’s next mayor.

Candidates have been battling over how to resolve hospital parking issues, the merits of cycleways, measures to combat climate change, light rail and how to lift people’s confidence in the council.

Two candidates have emerged as frontrunners – first-term councillor and former businessman Phil Mauger, 64, and former Canterbury District Health Board boss David Meates, 61.

The pair look alike, in that they are men aged in their 60s, and even share similar policies, but their approaches to achieving those goals are completely different.

Meates, who led the CDHB for 12 years before resigning in 2020, is more of a strategic big thinker, while Mauger goes to the coalface to try to solve problems.

Mauger’s approach has got him into trouble with his own council during the past three years. The most notable time was when he dug a trench across red-zone land to resolve a long-running flooding problem.

The water was gone overnight, but the Christchurch City Council questioned the effectiveness of the trench, labelled it a danger, plugged both ends and surrounded it with a fence.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Meates, left, and Phil Mauger are vying to be Christchurch’s next mayor.

Mauger received a formal warning from Environment Canterbury and, following a nine-month investigation, the city council fined him $300.

Then a few months ago, Mauger wanted to fill his fire truck tanker (yes, he owns a fire tanker) with a mix of bleach and water to stop the putrid stench coming from the fire-damaged wastewater treatment plant.

The council disregarded the idea for a number of reasons, including its likely lack of effectiveness and its hazardous nature, but Mauger wanted the council to let him give it a go, nonetheless.

Mauger, who up until recently has run his own successful contracting company, also modified a dinghy to try to clear away duck weed sitting on top of a small lake, after residents complained it was unsightly. His plan did not work, but council staff did end up clearing it up after first refusing to do so.

Faced with a problem, Meates is more likely to get to the root of the issue and come up with plan after hearing advice from several people.

During Meates’ tenure at the CDHB, now known as Te Whatu Ora Canterbury, he dealt with the aftermath of earthquakes, which severely damaged its facilities, the mosque massacre and the Whakaari White Island eruption.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff David Meates is running for the Christchurch mayoralty.

He led what he describes as the largest health infrastructure building programme in the country, following the 2010-11 earthquakes.

Meates was a popular boss at the health board, with staff saying he built a “can do” culture, demonstrated “true leadership” and “transformed” the organisation during his tenure.

The only public poll done on the race – a Kantar poll commissioned by current affairs programme Q+A – had Mauger at a 58%, while Meates was on 26%. The Wizard of New Zealand polled third on 5%.

The poll surveyed 500 eligible voters, but a whopping 38% said they did not know who they would vote for, did not plan to vote, or would refuse to vote.

Mauger has had a sizeable headstart to campaigning. He announced his bid in August last year, and Meates only confirmed he was running in late June, days before arriving back in the country after spending nine months working in the United Kingdom as a specialist health systems adviser.

Mauger has come under some criticism for personally donating to four city council candidates’ campaigns as part of a bid to get "like-minded" people elected.

Phil Mauger/Supplied Christchurch mayoral candidate Phil Mauger is trying to clear away weed on a Christchurch suburban lake.

The four are among 15 city council candidates Mauger has endorsed, which some opponents fear will lead to an “A and B team” on council. Mauger denies this will happen. He says he can and will work with everyone.

He has also been criticised for meeting with chief executive Dawn Baxendale and her senior leadership team to discuss his plans, if elected.

Meates wants to spend rates wisely, while Mauger wants to keep rates increases between 3 and 4.5%. With the council predicting an 8.48% rates increase in 2025/26, it is not clear what Mauger would cut to achieve the savings. It certainly would not be the city’s $683m stadium, which he has supported.

They both want to restore trust and confidence in the council, which has just clocked up its lowest approval rating in 15 years, with 42% of 7038 residents surveyed being satisfied with the council’s performance.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Four Christchurch mayoral candidates, Phil Mauger, left, David Meates, The Wizard, and Carl Bromley.

Council staff are disgruntled, too. A recently released staff survey found many were feeling “disempowered and undervalued”.

Transport is a big issue facing the city. Mauger has said he would stop at least one controversial cycleway from going ahead and wants to stop spending big money on others.

However, Meates wants to see the council’s 13 major cycleways fully completed and points out cycleway spending only accounts for a tiny amount of rates.

They are both running as independents and describe themselves as centrists, however, Mauger clearly leans right and there is a suggestion Meates leans left, but he strenuously denies this.

Other candidates include Drucilla Kingi-Patterson, 64, who works in traffic management; Nikora Nitro, 44, whose business dealings have made headlines; Carl Bromley, 53, an anti-Government Christian pastor; Stephen Jelley, 63, who wants the stadium stopped; Peter Wakeman, 62, a retired businessman who has stood five times previously; Mark Chirnside, 32, who owns The Crafted Coffee Company; Tubby Hansen, 76, who has run in every local body election since the late 1960s; The Wizard also known as Ian Brackenbury Channell, who has been a regular feature on Christchurch’s streets for decades; Sam Park, who will not outline his policies.