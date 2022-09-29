'Dirty politics' in Queenstown mayoral campaign, candidate looks to sue

Queenstown Lakes mayoral candidates 2022 in action at an Arrowtown debate. From left: Jon Mitchell, Neeta Shetty, Olivia Wensley, Al Angus and Glyn Lewers. Absent is Daniel Shand.

A Queenstown Lakes mayoral candidate says the campaign has fallen into dirty politics, and she plans to sue opposition candidates for defamation.

Olivia Wensley claimed several candidates had unfairly implied she would not be able to take part in a significant amount of council business, if elected, due to various conflicts of interest.

At the centre of the allegations are multimillion-dollar High Court cases over leaky buildings developed by her father-in-law, Ross Wensley. Wensley’s businesses went into liquidation after the global financial crisis in 2008, leaving the council to defend the claims.

Her husband, Greg Wensley, was a director of the company involved in one of the cases.

Olivia Wensley said the claims had nothing to do with her and presented no conflict of interest.

She was at school at the time the buildings were built and met her husband years afterwards.

She did not stand to benefit or lose anything based on the outcome of the court case, she said.

However, candidates Glyn Lewers and Jon Mitchell had consistently referred to the cases during election debates, she said.

./Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayoral candidate Olivia Wensley was still in school when her father-in-law was building apartments in Queenstown.

They had also suggested that the involvement of Wensley and her husband in property development would exclude her from key council decisions.

Wensley said she had discussed the issue with the auditor-general, who confirmed any conflicts could be managed.

She said Lewers and Mitchell’s behaviour was appalling.

“I was quiet for a long time, but I’m not going to put up with lies and disinformation any more.”

Supplied/Stuff Structural engineer Glyn Lewers says Wensley will face several conflicts of interest if she becomes mayor.

Polling showed the persistent suggestions were affecting voting behaviour, she said.

“I was hoping for a good, clean fight. It couldn’t be more dirty.”

Wensley had an ally in another mayoral candidate, Al Angus, a veteran of four campaigns who said this year’s was the dirtiest race he had been involved in.

“I don’t support any of the other candidates, but I do think how Olivia is being treated is unfair,” he said.

“It’s a matter of manners and being reasonable. She’s taken some knocks,” he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The Queenstown Lakes District Council is facing a $160 million claim over the Oaks Shores apartment blocks.

Lewers, an existing Queenstown Lakes District councillor who has been involved in council discussions on the leaky building court cases, believed legal procedures meant Wensley would have to be excluded from future discussions.

They involve a $160 million claim from the owners of the Oaks Shores apartments, which was equivalent to a full year’s budget for the council, he said.

The council has stated it could cost ratepayers $305 per property every year for 30 years.

Lewers claimed to have seen a council list of people who must be excluded from discussions on the case, but Wensley was not on the list.

One media report stated Lewers believed Wensley was on the list, causing her to contact police to allege electoral interference by council chief executive Mike Theelen, if it did exist.

Theelen has since told Stuff there was no such list.

Lewers also claimed Wensley’s involvement in property development would exclude her from a lot of council business, including the current debate over inclusionary zoning.

Supplied Jon Mitchell says the campaign has been enjoyable and dismisses concerns there have been dirty politics involved.

Jon Mitchell said he regularly talked about the leaky homes saga at public meetings because of its large impact on council budgets.

“I very seldom if ever make any reference to the Wensleys,” he said.

It was possible that entities found to be liable in a leaky homes claim could be pursued for costs after a case was settled, but the legal context in New Zealand made that difficult, he said.

Mitchell said he believed Wensley did face potential conflicts of interest in relation to her property development business.

He did not believe there was any basis to a claim that dirty politics were involved in the election.

“I’m enjoying getting out and meeting lots of people and I’m enjoying the public meetings,” he said.

“The campaign has become more complex, rather than dirty.”

It is not the first time there have been allegations of dirty politics in a Queenstown Lakes mayoral campaign.

Current mayor Jim Boult asked police to investigate claims of blackmail after the 2016 local body election.

Police concluded Boult was subjected to an “orchestrated smear campaign” but it fell short of criminal wrongdoing.