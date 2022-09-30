Poll: Will there be a clean out of Invercargill City Councillors?

After election day on October 8, who will turn up to take seat as a councillor at the Invercargill City Council.

There’s been plenty of dramatics at the Invercargill City Council in the past three years.

Will this year’s local body elections see a complete clean out of familiar faces in the council chambers?

A whopping 34 people are standing, and that includes some returning councillors, a lot of new faces, as well as some candidates who are also standing for the mayoralty.

Feel free to take part in today’s poll. We’ll post results, of the unscientific poll, during the weekend.