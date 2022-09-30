Mayoral candidate: Invercargill councillors distracted by phones

Toni Biddle says there will be no mobile phones in the council chamber during meetings if she is elected.

An Invercargill mayoral candidate wants cell phones banned from meetings believing they are distracting some current councillors.

Former deputy mayor Toni Biddle is one of 10 candidates in the running for the Invercargill mayoralty and has revealed her focus for the first 30 days as mayor if elected.

It included appointing a deputy with governance experience who has campaigned on council unity. Biddle did not provide a preference but did say “there is a lot of passion and drive among new councillors”.

“Any decision around deputy will be done in consultation with the team.”

Biddle has also pledged “zero tolerance to inappropriate behaviour” and said there would be no mobile phones in the chamber.

READ MORE:

* How should Invercargill honour Sir Tim, if his time's up?

* 'End of an era': Sir Tim Shadbolt farewelled in his most likely last meeting as Invercargill mayor

* Invercargill City mayoral candidates on the spot



Biddle resigned from the council in October 2020 but has kept an eye on recent meetings via the live streams.

She said it was obvious that phones could be a distraction but did not name councillors who she felt were being distracted.

“This is unnecessary and unacceptable that elected members are on their phones during meetings. This is just common sense and courtesy.”

“As elected members there needs to be focus on the issues at hand, especially when we are hearing submissions from public.”

Biddle said the biggest decision the council would make in the first six months was the appointment of the CEO.

Councils can appoint chief executives to no longer than five-year contracts.

They then can decide to either reappoint the incumbent for another two years, without advertising the position, or instead advertise the position.

Current chief executive Clare Hadley started in the role in February, 2018 with that five-year period going through to 2023.

“Like any good employment process, I would absolutely expect an open and transparent process. As a mayoral candidate, it is not my place to comment on anyone’s suitability for the role or otherwise. The decision to appoint a CEO sits with all of council,” Biddle said.