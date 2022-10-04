Five things you may not realise your local council does

Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

When it comes to local government, it's not just pipes and rubbish collection that they're in charge of.

Across the motu, mayoral and council candidates are baying for your vote. But, with only days left to vote – and historically low voter turnout in local elections – many will miss the opportunity to have their say.

The good news is, it’s not too late. While you definitely shouldn’t pop your postal vote into the mail as it won’t make it to the hands of electoral officers before the 12pm Saturday cut-off, votes can still be lodged by delivering them directly to the council.

In 2019, only 42% of people bothered to vote, despite the impact councils have on their everyday life.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Knowing what councils do is an important part of the democratic process. And the more you know, the better informed your decision will be come election time.

Local Government expert Dr Jean Drage says the impact of local government decisions is so ingrained in our daily lives we don’t even notice it, but councils made “huge decisions” and spent a lot of money.

“Local Government isn’t just a set of services – it’s actually a really important part of democracy.”

But when it comes to those huge decisions, many people are in the dark about what councils do. Sure, they know about the basics like public transport, water and wastewater services, and maintaining local roads – but what about the myriad of other things councils do?

Drage says that urban planning and preparing for the impact climate change are a huge part of the council workload, as are promoting and driving the economic development of their region.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF It’s not too late to vote in the local body election.

The push to centralise services meant people needed to get out and vote to make sure there was an ongoing community say, she said.

“We need to make sure that the people we vote for are there with a clear mandate.”

It’s all pretty big picture stuff, so here’s a quick look at five things you may be surprised to learn your council does.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Civil Defence personnel check on residents after the Maitai river burst its banks in Nelson in August.

Civil Defence

If there’s a natural disaster in your region, it's the local councils that jump into action and run the Civil Defence response. As well as boots on the ground repairing local damage and assisting people whose lives are impacted, that also means advocating for the region to the central government to financial assistance to aid recovery.

123rf Councils monitor restaurants to ensure health and safety standards are met.

Public health inspections

Whenever you go out to eat in a restaurant, get a trim at the hairdresser or get your nails done, it’s the council that’s been ensuring everything is safe and healthy for you, by monitoring and inspecting business to ensure they’re meeting health and safety standards.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Councils set rules for footpath use – including how many tables and chairs cafés can have.

The clutter on your footpath

When you walk down the street it’s not just the footpath that the council influences – but everything on it too.

It’s the council that sets and enforces rules around how much space businesses can take up on the footpath with signs and tables – and even how many buskers are performing and where. Some councils even charge encroachment fees for balconies that protrude into the airspace over the footpaths below.

Colin Smith Ports and airports are among the companies owned and run by councils.

Owning companies

Local ports and airports are often owned, at least in part, by local councils, and overseeing these holdings is a big part of the council’s job. As well as being key pieces of city infrastructure, these are also a major revenue stream for councils.

Parks and playgrounds

Councils that make sure we strike the right balance between buildings and greenspace by maintaining and managing parks, sports fields, playgrounds and cycle and walking trails. In addition, through its role in urban planning councils decide how many parks there are and ensure access to these facilities in new developments.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Councils manage and maintain parks and playgrounds.

Where to vote

If you still haven’t posted your ballot it’s not too late to have your say – but don’t put it in the postbox.

Ballots have to be in the hands of electoral officers by the cutoff at 12pm Saturday, so if you want to vote you need to drop the papers off.

Nelson City Council STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Nelson City Council ballot boxes are available at:

Civic House lobby, 110 Trafalgar St

Elma Turner Library, 27 Halifax St

Stoke Library, 35 Putaitai St

Nightingale Memorial Library, 2 Beach Rd

Founders Heritage Park in the windmill, 87 Atawhai Drive

Enner Glynn School reception, 10 The Ridgeway

Tāhunanui Community Hub reception, 55/61 Muritai St

Habitat for Humanity Hub reception, 166 Tāhunanui Drive

Victory Community Centre, 2 Totara St

Tasman District Council has voting boxes at the Tākaka, Motueka, Richmond and Murchison libraries. Papers can also be dropped at council service centres across the region. On Saturday the council service centres will be closed, but papers can still be dropped off at libraries until 12pm.