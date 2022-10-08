Champagne Wayne: Brown wins Auckland mayoralty, vows to 'fix' NZ's biggest city

Wayne Brown gives first speech as Mayor of Auckland.

Wayne Brown is Auckland’s new mayor, defeating his Labour and Green Party-endorsed main rival Efeso Collins.

The former mayor of the Far North District, property developer and company director has taken a call from officials informing him he’s won.

According to Auckland Council, Brown got 144,619 votes to Collins' 89,811 – a margin of 54,808.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown enjoying the taste of success.

Collins’ loss leaves him looking for a new job, having not contested the ward seat he previously held.

In a victory speech, Brown said the results sends a message that Auckland needs “fixing”.

“It’s resulted in Auckland sending a clear message to council and central government in Wellington, that is both myself and my rival Efeso Collins love Auckland, but there are things that need fixing.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown has been elected the mayor of Auckland.

“I will use the mandate I've been given to fix what is broken, and make Auckland a better city... Transport, crime, unfinished projects, rising costs and waste.

“Under my leadership Auckland will make it clear what our region wants, this is a mandate for Auckland to decide what Auckland needs.”

Brown said he would take Sunday “off” and “roll my sleeves up on Monday”.

Craig Lord finished third with 18,293 votes while Viv Beck, who said she was pulling out of the race after formally registering, still got 5730 votes.

Brown, who is 76, succeeds Phil Goff who retired after two terms.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown toasts victory in the race to be Auckland mayor.

The result is in line with the most recent polling which showed Brown with a 6% margin over Collins.

Brown styled himself as “The Fixer” with his campaign based on the premise that Auckland Council and its agencies were broken, and needed his skills as a civil engineer, and past chairman of boards who has dealt with major projects.

Brown and his supporters got the news first, at their election day gathering in Ponsonby.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Wayne Brown with wife Toni and family.

The result breaks the 12-year pattern of Auckland being led by Labour-aligned mayors, since the 2010 victory of Len Brown in the first post-amalgamation election.

Brown did not have a detailed policy platform, but has vowed to replace all directors of the major council agencies, particularly Auckland Transport, of which he has been particularly critical.

He does not feel strongly that action to prevent further climate change is a priority, but is interested in responding to how the city would deal with its effects.

STUFF Local Government Elections. Auckland. Wayne Brown win

Brown owns commercial property from Hawke’s Bay to the Far North, which in Auckland includes the Milestone bar in Otahuhu and big box retail in Pukekohe.

During the campaign, he shrugged off questions and stories about controversy in past public roles, such as an Auditor-General inquiry which was critical of how he managed conflicts between his Far North mayoral role, and his private business interests.

In defeat, Collins offered his congratulations and support to Brown in a post on social media.

Auckland Council said there may be some close calls between ward councillors and local board candidates in some areas.

More information is expected to be available online within the hour.