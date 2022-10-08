Invercargill mayoralty: Sir Tim Shadbolt out, Nobby Clark in
Invercargill city has elected Nobby Clark as its new mayor.
Progress results delivered to Invercargill City Council on Saturday show Nobby Clark has 6537 votes, followed by Marcus Lush with 3785 votes.
Progress results include all votes cast up to late Friday, however, it does not include votes cast late on Friday or on Saturday, and does not include special votes.
Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said with only 2104 ordinary votes and a number of special votes still to be counted, the result was clear.
Clark said he was "quite ecstatic" to be elected as Invercargill's new mayor. He was confident leading into the election but was unsure what factor Marcus Lush would play in the election given his profile.
“I’m really looking forward to it. The museum is the biggy for us [to get sorted] and I’ve campaigned on that.”
“I didn't know what the Lush factor would be, that worried me and I'm glad people haven't been tempted into that area because we don't need another celebrity mayor, we need somebody who is going to manage that governance group and [ensure] there is ongoing debate.”
Clark planned to make contact with Sir Tim Shadbolt on Saturday who he will replace as mayor.
Shadbolt also stood as a councillor but was not elected.
“I will make contact with him somewhere along the line.”
Shadbolt had done an extensively long period of service, Clark said.
“I think he should have retired at the end of the last election. As the incoming mayor I’ll have to arrange some sort of function … where people from right around the country can come and celebrate the fact that he’s put in a huge amount of time into this city. You’ve got to respect that.
“The guy wasn’t knighted while he was still in office for no reason. Normally people get knighted after they’ve finished their time. So we’ll do something appropriate,” Clark said.
Shadbolt said he is surprised to miss out on a role as a councillor at the Invercargill City Council but wished the new council all the best.
“There are some big decisions ahead and they carry a heavy weight of responsibility and expectation.
"I feel surprised not to be re-elected as a councillor and it will take some time to digest that I will not be part of the decision-making process as the city progresses.
“I note that the results have not brought about the radical change that was expected with eight sitting Councillors re-elected [progress results].
“t seems that I have personally borne the brunt of the last three years of angst on council."
Shadbolt said he would continue to promote Invercargill and he thanked all his supporters over the past 27 years.
“I have been honored to serve the city.”
Morris said Invercargill and the council would bid a fond farewell to long-serving Shadbolt.
“Sir Tim Shadbolt is New Zealand’s longest-serving Mayor. His mayoralty spanned over 24 years and we know the Invercargill community has a strong affection and gratitude for his hard work and commitment to the role and the city over the past two decades.
“On Tuesday, I was coming home from Wellington, I told my taxi driver I was going to Invercargill and he immediately asked ‘how is Mayor Tim?’. He had been in his taxi once, and I think that’s the impact of Tim.”
Shadbolt was first elected Invercargill mayor in a 1993 by-election before losing the 1995 election.
However, Shadbolt was voted back in unopposed in 1998 and has remained the city’s mayor right up until now in a remarkable 24-year stretch.
Prior to his time as Invercargill mayor Shadbolt also spent time as Waitemata City’s mayor.
PROGRESS RESULTS
Invercargill mayoral results
Nobby Clark (6537 votes)
Marcus Lush (3785)
Toni Biddle (3707)
Darren Ludlow (1814)
Tim Shadbolt (847)
Ria Bond (533)
Tom Morton (266)
Stevey Chernishov (131)
Jacqueline Walter (78)
Noel Peterson (72)
Council - At Large (12 vacancies)
Nigel Skelt 7366 votes
Tom Campbell 7363
Darren Ludlow 6989
Grant Dermody 6822
Ian Pottinger 6812
Allan Arnold 6706
Ria Bond 6238
Trish Boyle 5929
Lesley Soper 5794
Peter Kett 5681
Alex Crackett 5675
Graham Lewis 5578
Barry Stewart 5575
Terry King 5448
Kerry Hapuku 4960
Rebecca Amundsen 4872
Lisa Tou-McNaughton 4629
Rick Murrell 4172
Kevin Brown 3962
Kevin Mulrooney 3845
Karl Herman 3756
David Pottinger 3641
Bevan Smith 3565
Peter Marshall 3400
Kari Graber 3136
Tim Shadbolt 2928
Dene Allen 2910
Malcolm Loan 2802
Tom Morton 2249
Ian Edwards 2199
Francine Knowles 2187
Dave Loudon 1266
Noel Peterson 1210
Eddie Blackburn 1037