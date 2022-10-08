Invercargill mayoralty: Sir Tim Shadbolt out, Nobby Clark in

Invercargill city has elected Nobby Clark as its new mayor.

Progress results delivered to Invercargill City Council on Saturday show Nobby Clark has 6537 votes, followed by Marcus Lush with 3785 votes.

Progress results include all votes cast up to late Friday, however, it does not include votes cast late on Friday or on Saturday, and does not include special votes.

Invercargill City Council Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said with only 2104 ordinary votes and a number of special votes still to be counted, the result was clear.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt leaves as the country’s longest-serving living mayor, interrupted by only a single term out of office 1996-98. It’s a feat unlikely to be repeated anywhere in the country.

Clark said he was "quite ecstatic" to be elected as Invercargill's new mayor. He was confident leading into the election but was unsure what factor Marcus Lush would play in the election given his profile.

“I’m really looking forward to it. The museum is the biggy for us [to get sorted] and I’ve campaigned on that.”

“I didn't know what the Lush factor would be, that worried me and I'm glad people haven't been tempted into that area because we don't need another celebrity mayor, we need somebody who is going to manage that governance group and [ensure] there is ongoing debate.”

Clark planned to make contact with Sir Tim Shadbolt on Saturday who he will replace as mayor.

Shadbolt also stood as a councillor but was not elected.

“I will make contact with him somewhere along the line.”

Shadbolt had done an extensively long period of service, Clark said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Nobby Clark at home after being elected as Invercargill’s new mayor.

“I think he should have retired at the end of the last election. As the incoming mayor I’ll have to arrange some sort of function … where people from right around the country can come and celebrate the fact that he’s put in a huge amount of time into this city. You’ve got to respect that.

“The guy wasn’t knighted while he was still in office for no reason. Normally people get knighted after they’ve finished their time. So we’ll do something appropriate,” Clark said.

Shadbolt said he is surprised to miss out on a role as a councillor at the Invercargill City Council but wished the new council all the best.

“There are some big decisions ahead and they carry a heavy weight of responsibility and expectation.

"I feel surprised not to be re-elected as a councillor and it will take some time to digest that I will not be part of the decision-making process as the city progresses.

“I note that the results have not brought about the radical change that was expected with eight sitting Councillors re-elected [progress results].

“t seems that I have personally borne the brunt of the last three years of angst on council."

Shadbolt said he would continue to promote Invercargill and he thanked all his supporters over the past 27 years.

Robyn Edie Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt at his last Invercargill City Council meeting as mayor.

“I have been honored to serve the city.”

Morris said Invercargill and the council would bid a fond farewell to long-serving Shadbolt.

“Sir Tim Shadbolt is New Zealand’s longest-serving Mayor. His mayoralty spanned over 24 years and we know the Invercargill community has a strong affection and gratitude for his hard work and commitment to the role and the city over the past two decades.

“On Tuesday, I was coming home from Wellington, I told my taxi driver I was going to Invercargill and he immediately asked ‘how is Mayor Tim?’. He had been in his taxi once, and I think that’s the impact of Tim.”

Shadbolt was first elected Invercargill mayor in a 1993 by-election before losing the 1995 election.

However, Shadbolt was voted back in unopposed in 1998 and has remained the city’s mayor right up until now in a remarkable 24-year stretch.

Prior to his time as Invercargill mayor Shadbolt also spent time as Waitemata City’s mayor.

PROGRESS RESULTS

Invercargill mayoral results

Nobby Clark (6537 votes)

Marcus Lush (3785)

Toni Biddle (3707)

Darren Ludlow (1814)

Tim Shadbolt (847)

Ria Bond (533)

Tom Morton (266)

Stevey Chernishov (131)

Jacqueline Walter (78)

Noel Peterson (72)

Council - At Large (12 vacancies)

Nigel Skelt 7366 votes

Tom Campbell 7363

Darren Ludlow 6989

Grant Dermody 6822

Ian Pottinger 6812

Allan Arnold 6706

Ria Bond 6238

Trish Boyle 5929

Lesley Soper 5794

Peter Kett 5681

Alex Crackett 5675

Graham Lewis 5578

Barry Stewart 5575

Terry King 5448

Kerry Hapuku 4960

Rebecca Amundsen 4872

Lisa Tou-McNaughton 4629

Rick Murrell 4172

Kevin Brown 3962

Kevin Mulrooney 3845

Karl Herman 3756

David Pottinger 3641

Bevan Smith 3565

Peter Marshall 3400

Kari Graber 3136

Tim Shadbolt 2928

Dene Allen 2910

Malcolm Loan 2802

Tom Morton 2249

Ian Edwards 2199

Francine Knowles 2187

Dave Loudon 1266

Noel Peterson 1210

Eddie Blackburn 1037