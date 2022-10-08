Campbell Barry wins Hutt City mayoralty

Hutt City Council Mayor Campbell Barry, left, has seen off the challenge from Tony Stallinger.

Incumbent Campbell Barry has won the Hutt City mayoralty, after seeing off a strong challenge from Tony Stallinger.

Barry will be celebrating victory at the Wainuiomata Rugby Club and is looking forward to working with the new council.

He sees his victory as a “ringing endorsement” of what the council had achieved over the past three years.

All incumbents were re-elected and the council is now in a strong position to deal with the major issues of climate change, resilience and investing in infrastructure, he said.

Stallinger’s team, United Hutt, fared badly with only three seats on the council table but Stallinger, a former Hutt City council chief executive, was the highest polling candidate for council.

Barry said Stallinger had rung him to concede on Saturday afternoon and he would definitely be using his experience on council.

“I think I can work with every single one of these councillors, including Tony. I have no doubt we can all work together for the good of the city.”

Supplied Former Hutt City Council chief executive Tony Stallinger was unsuccessful in his bid to be mayor.

The campaign had been a tough one and Campbell admitted he had been nervous.

“You always have that feeling of nerves in the morning but I am very pleased with the result.”

With 90 per cent of the votes counted, the closest contest is in the Western Ward, where Sandra Greig leads Chris Parkin by 25 votes.

The result does not include 3900 ordinary voting papers which were received on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning and were couriered to Electionz.com in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon for the preliminary count to be completed on Sunday. There are also 700 special votes to be processed and counted. A final result is expected Sunday afternoon.

Council at large: Tony Stallinger, Josh Briggs, Brady Dyer, Karen Morgan, Simon Edwards, Gabriel Tupou. Ward councillors: Sandra Greig (Western Ward) Tui Lewis (Harbour Ward), Naomi Shaw (Northern), Glenda Barratt (Central Ward), Andy Mitchell (Easter Ward) and Keri Brown (Wainuiomata). Mayoralty Campbell Barry 12,537, Tony Stallinger 11,272 and Falgoon Patel 937.