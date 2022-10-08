Auckland election: Wayne Brown leads a council likely to change course

Wayne Brown gives first speech as Mayor of Auckland.

ANALYSIS: The resounding victory of Wayne Brown as Auckland’s new mayor, and the defeat of several existing councillors, has swivelled Auckland Council away from the direction it’s followed for 12 years.

On early numbers, Brown may have won more than 40% of the mayoral votes, with Labour and Greens-endorsed Efeso Collins cornering around 25% – half the share enjoyed by left-leaning mayors since 2010.

There is a significant shift also in the make-up of the 20 ward councillors, subject to the impact of late and special voting on several close races – and the mayor needs a majority to do much of what he wants.

The defeats of left-leaning Pippa Coom in the Waitematā and Gulf ward, Communities and Residents (C&R) taking both seats from the previously split Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward, and former National Cabinet Minister Maurice Williamson ousting Paul Young in Howick, are all signs of an electoral shift away from Auckland Council’s previous progressive majority.

In the Waitākere ward, four-term councillor Linda Cooper has missed out by 538 votes on the provisional count, and despite having National Party allegiances, has been largely supportive of the city’s direction.

Cooper has provisionally been defeated by former local board member Ken Turner, who represents a more back-to-basics position.

The picture painted is a council, including Brown as mayor, with 12 of the 21 members seemingly oppositional to the current progressive path, but that number excludes Ōrākei ward’s Desley Simpson who despite strong National Party ties, had worked closely with the retired mayor Phil Goff, as finance chair.

Coom was defeated with a margin of 1,162 votes by veteran politician Mike Lee, making his comeback after being narrowly ousted by Coom in 2019. Lee had the backing of National Party-aligned C&R.

She had been a leading voice in climate change action whereas Lee is less convinced about the path the council has followed since he left.

A possible hope for the left is in Whau ward, where sitting C&R councillor Tracey Mulholland holds a provisional lead of only 150 over Labour’s Kerrin Leoni.

The new make-up comes as the council launches into serious action to curb the effects of climate change, including a strategy to reduce transport emissions by 64% by 2030.

Other new faces are mostly incoming councillors who have worked on local boards supporting the council’s previous path, Andy Baker in Franklin ward, and Lotu Fuli in Manukau - effectively the seat vacated by Efeso Collins for his failed mayoralty bid.

Overall, the turnout looks as though it might fall slightly short of 2019’s record low of 35.3%