Fewer than a dozen 'disinformation' candidates elected to councils

Two prominent Voices for Freedom spokespeople have been elected to local body positions, in an election that otherwise saw a widespread rejection of candidates who advanced false claims and conspiracy theories.

Jaspreet Boparai and Gill Booth are active members of VFF, and have fronted videos about running for local elections. Dairy farmer Boparai, who pushes a conspiracy theory about a UN agenda to enslave humanity, was elected to the Southland District Council.

Booth was elected to the Teviot Community Board in Central Otago. She is a frequent guest speaker on VFF’s online channel. In declaring her candidacy, she told supporters to “absolutely disrupt and rip to pieces our local council”.

In August, Stuff Circuit documentary Fire and Fury revealed VFF were targeting local body elections, encouraging supporters to run for seats.

The movement claims to have 100,000 supporters. It has said it wasn’t explicitly endorsing candidates but did encourage and assist those who shared similar views. That support included coaching, advice on social media messaging, and handling journalists.

The group itself had said there were “literally hundreds” of like-minded candidates running for seats. A Stuff analysis identified more than 200, who were running in at least 159 races.

Telegram Southland dairy farmer and district council community board candidate Jaspreet Boparai regularly speaks on Voices for Freedom platforms. Boparai ran for a Southland District Council seat in the 2022 local body elections.

As of Saturday night, fewer than a dozen of those identified by Stuff had been successful, and several incumbent councillors with those views lost their positions.

In Carterton, seven-term councillor Jill Greathead, who belongs to VFF’s Wairarapa group and carried a Refreshing Local Democracy affiliation, lost her seat. In Gisborne, incumbent councillor Meredith Akuhata-Brown, who was reprimanded for posting false information about the Covid-19 vaccine on social media, also failed in her re-election bid.

Christchurch city had a particularly high concentration of VFF-aligned candidates, with five candidates competing for 11 seats. None were successful.

supplied Long serving Carterton District councillor with Voices For Freedom affiliation Jill Greathead lost her seat.

Likewise, in Gisborne, none of the seven candidates identified by Stuff were elected. Thames-Coromandel, Tasman, Waimakariri, and Far North district councils all had multiple VFF-aligned candidates that were not elected.

It was not a complete blowout. The deputy mayor of Whanganui, Jenny Duncan, was re-elected to the council. She had attended the occupation at Parliament and participated in an interview on Counterspin Media, which she later said she regretted.

Facebook Whanganui’s Jenny Duncan says she now regrets appearing on Counterspin media and The Daily Examiner, both platforms of misinformation.

Two incumbent councillors in New Plymouth, Murray Chong and Anneka Carlson, were re-elected. Both attended the occupation at Parliament but denied any affiliation with VFF. VFF’s operations manager, Tane Webster, ran for a seat on the same council but was unsuccessful. He won a seat on the Puketapu-Bell Block Community Board.

Four-term Paraparaumu/Raumati Community board member Jonny Best, won a set on the new Raumati Community Board. He donated to VFF last year, is on their mailing list, and attended the 23-day occupation, but he is vaccinated.

Clyde Graf took one of two Waipā-King Country seats on the Waikato Regional Council. The anti-1080 activist, who is also a convicted bank robber, frequently shares disinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine on social media.

In Selwyn, west of Christchurch, Elizabeth Mundt was successful. She had declined to talk to Stuff about her views, but posted false information about vaccines on social media.

STUFF Selwyn District Council candidate Elizabeth Mundt is questioned about her alleged links to Voices for Freedom.

In the north of Auckland, Leanne Willis will serve on the Hibiscus & Bays local board. In an interview with former broadcaster Liz Gunn, she likened New Zealand’s Covid-19 response to Nazi Germany: “I couldn’t believe, for a liberal kind of party that she (Jacinda Ardern) was heading, that it was so draconian and just had all of these remnants of the Holocaust,” she said.

In Southland, Emma Gould - who was arrested during the occupation at Parliament, the Otago Daily Times reported – will sit on the Oraka Aparima community board.

Duncan Campbell won the seventh seat in the Taupō ward. Campbell, a self-employed traffic engineer, supports VFF and spent time at the Parliament protest in February. He told Stuff he was not affiliated with the group.

Ahead of the vote closing on Saturday, Stuff asked VFF a number of questions relating to their support for candidates. They said they had not asked people to hide their affiliation with the group or to act in a way to subvert the democratic process. They also said they had not provided any financial support to candidates or their campaigns.