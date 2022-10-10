Late withdrawal sparks instant by-election in Grey district

A late withdrawal by a candidate in the Grey district has sparked an immediate by-election that will cost ratepayers $20,000.

Patrick McBride has been elected to the Grey District Council with 817 votes, despite withdrawing his nomination during the election campaign.

By the time McBride, who had completed two terms on the Grey District Council, decided to pull out of the election it was too late to remove his name from voting papers.

McBride said he decided not to stand after getting offered a new managerial job with Design Windows.

There were four other candidates for the three-set central ward. The next highest polling candidate was Harley Vui Davison with 710 votes, but he cannot be deemed elected.

Council chief executive Paul Morris said a by-election had to fill the extraordinary vacancy as specified in section 117 the Local Electoral Act 2001.

“Effectively once the final results are declared hopefully on Thursday it will mean Patrick has been elected and the election is over.

“Patrick’s resignation then takes effect after the close of the election and this will trigger the by-election,” he said.

The process would cost Grey ratepayers an estimated $20,000.

Morris was unaware of the issue happening previously.

“This appears to be a unique situation for us at Grey,” he said.

McBride said it was well known in the district that he was no longer standing. It was announced online, in local media and at meet the candidates meetings.

“I told people I wasn’t standing but I had people telling me they voted for me anyway because they were hoping for a by-election.

“The feedback I was getting was that the choice of candidates was pretty slim and people were hoping to shoulder tap others to put their hand up,” he said.

The Grey district’s return rate was 48.6% as of Monday.