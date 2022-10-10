Paul Eagle scrubs website and social media bios of references to failed mayoral campaign

Mayoral candidate and Labour MP Paul Eagle says he will hit the ground running if he's successful in his bid to become Wellington's mayor in this year's council elections. (Video first published June 28)

Paul Eagle is moving on from his failed mayoral campaign like a spurned lover, changing up his social media accounts and refusing to talk to anyone but his closest confidantes about what went wrong.

If you checked Eagle’s official channels on Monday morning, you wouldn’t immediately know he had just run – and lost – a campaign. The Labour-endorsed candidate, who finished fourth in the race, had already scrubbed his website and social media bios of any reference to the ill-fated run.

Labour Party insiders were reluctant to participate in post-mortems of the unsuccessful campaign, nor did they wish to speculate about the Rongotai MP’s future. One called the situation “very delicate” and another said they didn’t want to “rake over the coals of it just now”.

Nor was the man himself talking – not responding to requests for an interview, failing to answer several phone calls and texts throughout the day.

Two team members – one from Eagle’s campaign team and another who works in his electorate office – also passed on Stuff’s request for an interview.

Eagle instead appeared keen to reconnect with his Rongotai electorate, signing off three social media posts across a 24-hour period with #rongotaiMP.

He posted a photo at a central Wellington gym on Monday morning. He also congratulated Chatham Islands mayor Monique Croon​, on Sunday afternoon, for being re-elected (the Rongotai constituency includes the Chathams).

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Paul Eagle was considered the favourite to win the Wellington mayoralty, but finished fourth behind Tory Whanau (middle), Andy Foster (left) and Ray Chung (not pictured).

Eagle has made no acknowledgement on social media of his defeat – nor has he publicly congratulated incoming Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. (Whanau said on Monday evening Eagle had congratulated her by text and “backed her 100%”).

He had taken a three-month break from Parliament while campaigning to be mayor – pledging to donate his Parliamentary salary during that period to charity – and would’ve forced a $1.2 million by-election had he been successful.

Former Wellington city councillor Fleur Fitzsimons​ had been rumoured to replace Eagle as the Labour candidate for Rongotai.

Fitzsimons did not wish to comment on Monday, referring questions to Labour Party general secretary Rob Salmond​. “We are sad our endorsed candidate did not win the Wellington mayoralty,” Salmond wrote in a statement.

“We’ll support Paul Eagle and his team as Paul continues his work as Labour’s MP for Rongotai.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Paul Eagle has vowed to continue as Rongotai MP, but wouldn’t answer calls from Stuff on Monday.

Eagle’s candidacy began as the worst kept secret in Wellington and was marred by controversy.

When Eagle spoke to Radio New Zealand on Sunday, he said he had tried to run a centrist campaign and put its failure down to “everyone vot[ing] on party lines”.

Political commentator and academic Morgan Godfery​ said Eagle made the mistake of “positioning himself as the continuity candidate” in an election where similar candidates struggled.

“That speaks to probably a wider issue with his strategy, because we knew what Paul Eagle was against – he was against cycleways, he was against housing intensification. But it was less clear to Wellingtonians – and probably people watching outside of Wellington – what he was for.”

Eagle was aligned, in voter’s minds, with policies of the “last 10 or 20 years”, Godfery said.

Supplied Paul Eagle’s campaign was controversial at times, including claims that he removed the election hoarding of rival mayoral candidate Tory Whanau.

University of Auckland political scientist Dr Lara Greaves​ said Eagle was now in an “awkward position”, as normally when candidates “with name recognition” entered a mayoral race, they won.

A source, who considers Eagle a friend, responded with incredulity when asked about his campaign. “What campaign? He didn’t deliver a campaign ... I feel sorry for him, because he’s really screwed up. He just chose the wrong road.”

Stuff wanted to ask Eagle about how his campaign went so horribly wrong; how did he go from frontrunner to fourth place in the race?

Is mayoral defeat the beginning of the end of his days in Parliament? Does it spell the end of his political career altogether?

When will he have a physical office where Rongotai constituents can actually visit their MP in person?

Has he given three months of his Parliamentary salary to charity, as he pledged to do?

Was there one thing, when he looked back on the campaign, that caused it to go pear-shaped? Was it all the media’s fault?

Those questions will have to wait for another day.