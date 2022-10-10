New Invercargill mayor points to significant governance structure change

New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark in the council chambers on Monday as he gets stuck into the role from day one.

New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark has spent little time celebrating the triumph of becoming Invercargill’s first mayoral change since 1998.

On Monday morning Clark was straight to work as he goes about plans to overhaul the council’s governance structure and get councillors aligned to different roles.

While Clark was yet to officially be sworn in as the mayor he arrived at the council’s civic administration building on Monday morning ready to put his plans for the next three years into action. It included his quest to get a new museum built in three years.

One of Monday’s first assignments was a meeting with council chief executive Clare Hadley where, amongst other things, that museum desire was outlined.

John Hawkins / Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt's 24-year stretch as Invercargill mayor is over, and he also missed out on a seat at the table as an Invercargill councillor.

An independent report into the council in 2020 revealed a challenging relationship between the pair although a second review six months later pointed to improvements.

“I was quite clear with the chief executive [on Monday] what I expected going forward, and she was clear with me about what she could deliver, which is great.

“We didn’t have any disagreements, and that’s what I like, people with can-do attitudes.”

From Tuesday Clark will hold individual meetings with councillors and from there will firm up which councillors he wants attached to various roles, including the deputy mayor position.

Clark said there were a couple of people who he felt would be good as a deputy mayor but added he was keeping an open mind. He was keen for councillors to put their hands up for the position.

On top of the committee chairperson roles, Clark also planned to create some new portfolios for councillors to take charge of, with one example being a councillor attached to a museum rebuild portfolio.

Clark expects to make an announcement on Friday around who will fill the various positions and what the council committee structure will look like.

The structure would be significantly different, Clark said.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark.

Clark was also looking at the mana whenua roles on council.

The Invercargill council established two mana whenua seats on two committees in 2021 with Te Runanga o Awarua and the Waihōpai Rūnaka appointing Pania Coote and Evelyn Cook to those positions respectively.

During the past term Cook and Coote had voting rights on the performance, policy, and partnerships and infrastructural committees but not at the full council.

“That’s one of the things I will announce on Friday is where they sit in the organisation and under what conditions. I think that’s important to resolve, I guess. I’m doing some work on that as we speak.”

Clark has previously stated he was in favour of mana whenua input but during the election campaign raised questions as to whether non-elected members should have had voting rights on the then two decision-making committees.

Clark was confident he would have the councillor support around the table to achieve what he felt needed to be done.

John Hawkins Sir Tim Shadbolt and his partner Asha Dutt after Shadbolt found out his 24-year stretch as Invercargill mayor was over.

Clark has stepped into the mayoral office at the Esk St administration building which Sir Tim Shadbolt has frequented for 24 years.

He said Shadbolt had already started to move some stuff out prior to the election, although it’s expected Shadbolt will clear out the remainder of his belongings this week to cap an end of a significant era for the city.

After Saturday’s election, Shadbolt said he was still in a state of shock when asked what would be next for him.

Shadbolt was resigned to the fact his time as mayor was probably up, but was stunned to also miss out on a seat as a councillor.

Clark said he would discuss plans with his colleagues for an appropriate farewell for Shadbolt and would make an announcement in due course.