'Your worship' no more: New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark wants pomp and ceremony gone

Invercargill’s incoming mayor plans to ditch much of the pomp and ceremony that has been attached to the role.

Nobby Clark has taken over from Sir Tim Shadbolt, who held the Invercargill mayor’s job for the past 24 years, and will inherit the mayoral robes and mayoral chains.

However, Clark said he has no plans of wearing the mayoral robes, won’t be reading the council prayer at meetings, and will ask not to be addressed as “your worship”, as Shadbolt was during his tenure.

Prior to the final meeting of the term – which was Shadbolt’s last as Invercargill’s mayor – Shadbolt put forward two recommendations around the mayoral robes.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt at his last full council meeting as Invercargill’s mayor.

READ MORE:

* New Invercargill mayor points to significant governance structure change

* New museum and slashing $50m on the agenda for mayor Nobby

* As Tim goes by: Sir Tim Shadbolt no longer Invercargill mayor



The first suggested that after the new mayor is sworn in on October 20, the current robes be preserved, framed and put on display.

The second recommendation suggested new replica robes be made from locally sourced sustainable fabric for the next term and beyond.

Those recommendations were removed from the agenda, with council chief executive Clare Hadley saying it was up to the new council to decide on the future of the mayoral robes.

The current robes had been in place since 1977 but were now worn out and would not survive a dryclean, Shadbolt said.

Clark confirmed he was not interested in taking them over or wearing new robes that might be made.

“I won’t be wearing the robes, they can be shelved. They can be put in a museum or whatever,” Clark said.

He said he would wear the mayoral chains on sparing occasions throughout the year.

Stuff The current robes have been in place since 1977, when they were donned by then-mayor F.R. Miller.

“It will only be where a ceremony justifies that, and you can count two or three times a year. Things like the new citizens’ ceremony – people like to have a picture with the mayor in a suit with the chains hanging around.”

During Shadbolt’s reign as mayor he read the council prayer at the start of each full council meeting, although Clark did not plan to follow that tradition.

At council meetings he would ask to be referred to as the chair as any other chairperson would be, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark does not intend to wear the mayoral robes in the role.

“Drag the council into the 21st century,” Clark said.

On day one on the job on Monday, Clark thanked Shadbolt for his service in the role and said he would discuss plans with his colleagues for an appropriate farewell for Shadbolt and would make an announcement in due course.

“The mutual affection between Sir Tim and Invercargill not only meant that the city had a famous champion, but also provided the community with a mayor who was just as happy coming along to a local playgroup as to a civic reception,” Clark said.

“Sir Tim has also been here for me when I have had personal family issues and I have appreciated his support.”

Clark and councillors will officially be sworn into their positions on Thursday, October 20. The inaugural meeting for the term will be held on November 1.