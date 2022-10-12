Voters deliver Lower Hutt mayor a strong mandate

The four new faces on the Hutt City Council, from left, Gabriel Tupou, Karen Morgan, Tony Stallinger and Chris Parkin. Parkin holds a majority of seven in the Western Ward and the result could still change.

Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry has started his second term with a new-look Hutt City Council and a clear majority of councillors he can work with.

Barry, who stood under the Labour banner, was elated yesterday as he welcomed four new councillors – three of them who share similar views to him – onto the council. This comes after three years of squabbling, much of it focused around Cr Chris Milne, who did not stand again.

In winning the Lower Hutt mayoralty, Barry saw off the challenge from a new grouping called United Hutt, led by former council chief executive Tony Stallinger. Stallinger and fellow United Hutt member Glenda Barratt were elected to the council, but the other candidates in the bloc suffered a crushing defeat.

With Milne and fellow dissident Leigh Sutton not seeking re-election, Barry was confident the council was now a unified one. Stallinger had a lot of experience in local government and finance, Barry said, adding that he was looking forward to utilising those skills.

His deputy will again be Tui Lewis​, who comfortably won the Harbour Ward.

Barry said yesterday that he wanted to put the ructions of the past three years behind him and move the city forward. The new councillors also include Taita College principal Karen Morgan​, Green-leaning Chris Parkin​ and Gabriel Tupou, district commander of Māori wardens for Wellington​.

“This would be one of the most diverse councils in the country,” said Barry, noting that it now includes three wāhine Māori.

Barry, who is now 31 and has served on the council for nine years, is also no longer the youngest person there.

That honour now goes to 29-year-old Tupou. As well as being a former head boy at Barry’s old school, Wainuiomata High School​, he is also the city’s first councillor of Tongan descent.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Mayor Campbell Barry, centre, met with some of the Hutt City councillors on Tuesday. Back row, from left: Simon Edwards, Gabriel Tupou, Josh Briggs, Andy Mitchell, Chris Parkin and Tony Stallinger. Front, from left: Keri Brown, Tui Lewis, Karen Morgan and Naomi Shaw.

Tupou would provide much needed links into the Pasifika and faith communities, Barry said, while Morgan would help make sure young people’s voices would be heard by council.

Morgan said she was looking forward to working in a team with other progressive councillors who shared her interest in building strong communities.

“Young people will be my main focus, how we can invest in them and how to improve engagement,” she said.

The election result could still change, however, with just seven votes separating United Hutt’s Sandra Greig​ and the Green leaning Parkin​ in the Western Ward.

If elected, Parkin said he would be putting climate change and improving consultation on the top of his to-do list.

Supplied Tony Stallinger said he accepted the election result and wanted to work constructively with Mayor Campbell Barry.

Barry has said that he would prioritise getting government funding for RiverLink and finding a solution to the slips that had plagued access to Stokes Valley.

The council also faced some big decisions around resilience, investing in infrastructures and rates affordability.

Ironically, Barry’s harshest critic, Stallinger, could play a key role with his background as the council’s former chief financial officer and chief executive. On the campaign trail he had promised to carry out a review of council finances if elected mayor.

“I do not have the numbers for that and not being mayor I will not be able to do that, but I will look for greater control over finances,” Stallinger said yesterday.

Although the election was hard fought, Stallinger said he accepted the result and was looking to work constructively with Barry and chief executive Jo Miller.

Voter turn-out in Hutt City was 40.21%, with 31,391 votes, excluding special votes.