The former bomb disposal expert who wants to bring back kerbside recycling

Council-funded kerbside recycling is back on the agenda for Upper Hutt with the election of first-time councillor Matt Carey, a former army captain.

The bomb-disposal-expert-turned-local-politician also wants to turn Upper Hutt’s main street in to a “walking street” in a bid to breathe life into the central city.

Upper Hutt is one of the few cities in New Zealand that does not provide council-funded kerbside recycling and Carey, who is one of three news faces on the council, wants that to change.

Specialising in bomb disposal in the army, Carey may be the person needed to cause some fireworks at the council table.

He was identified only as ‘Serviceman M’ when he was decorated for his work leading the ground recovery team after the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

He is also open to supporting the Three Waters reforms and for Upper Hutt to share more services with Lower Hutt, including kerbside recycling.

Mayor Wayne Guppy has traditionally taken a conservative approach to recycling, arguing he will support it if there is a clear demand by residents.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mayor Wayne Guppy is likely to choose Hellen Swales as his deputy.

Guppy will announce his choice for the deputy mayoralty next week. But, having held the position for three years, Hellen Swales​ is likely to continue in the role.

As mayor, Guppy likes to gather a group of like-minded councillors to work with over the triennium.

It is the key, he believes, to getting things done and avoiding stalemates around the council table.

NICHOLAS BOYACK/STUFF Hellen Swales is expected to be announced to continue as Guppy’s deputy mayor.

That is not a formula that will set well with Carey who said he would speak out on subjects such as Three Waters and sharing services.

“I will certainly be independent, I will not toe the line.”

Guppy has been outspoken in opposing reform but Carey said he prefers to keep an open mind. “I am certainly in favour of some sort of change.”

As well as Carey, the council has two other new faces with Emma Holderness​ and Bill Hammond​. They replaced Angela McLeod and Steve Taylor, who both stood down, and Paul Lambert who was voted out.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Upper Hutt City Council is welcoming several new faces.

With a background owning a trucking company, Hammond had a different view of Three Waters and was promising to support Guppy in opposing reform.

Fixing potholes, Hammond promises, would keep him busy as a councillor. He wanted locals to be able to “smell the tarmac” as the council moved quickly to upgrade the main arterial route.

Both Carey and Hammond agreed that the central business district was tired and the council had to be proactive in bringing about change.

Upper Hutt had to market itself as a family-friendly modern city and closing the main street to traffic and encouraging apartments would do that, Carey said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Bill Hammond wants to fix the potholes on Fergusson Dr.

Carey looks to have at least one ally in council newcomer Holderness, who also has a military background.

“Our main street looks exactly like Napier did in the 1970s before it was revamped and modernised.”

The former squadron leader wants the council to work with building owners to find imaginative solutions to modernise the street.

As a councillor, Holderness said she would be striving to make sure the council did not repeat the mistakes of the past.

The almost-finished Wallaceville development had 700 houses but lacked community facilities and the council must ensure those were included in future developments, Holderness said.