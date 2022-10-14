'Wise' deputy mayor to complement Invercargill's new mayor Nobby Clark

Tom Campbell is set to be Invercargill’s new deputy mayor.

New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark concedes he has a “bull in a china shop” approach at times and feels his “wise” deputy mayor will complement him well.

Clark announced on Friday that he had selected Tom Campbell as his choice to be his deputy mayor.

Campbell has significant governance and business experience which included time as New Zealand Aluminium Smelters’ chief executive.

Clark felt Campbell would be a key asset for the council.

“He could have been Mayor of the city.... The guy’s list of experience with both national and international bodies and some of the boards he has been on is just breathtaking really,” Clark said.

“I just think he is a wise head that will complement me because I’m very much a bull in a china shop sometimes, he will be good for me to have him in that role.”

Campbell said Clark approached him about the prospect of being his deputy and he agreed.

He too felt the pair would complement each other well.

“What Nobby brings to the role is an absolute commitment to Invercargill, a willingness to work 24 hours a day, and he has an extraordinary strength of character.

“While I’ve got some of these qualities I think I’m a guy that can get the council working better together.”

Campbell said the first priority would be to support the Mayor in any way required, but a key focus for him would be the team work aspect.

“Trying to get the council working together as a team, much better than they have in the past. I think the deputy mayor has a role of being the glue in the whole thing keeping it together.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff New Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark.

Clark has also put forward changes to the existing committee structure, in turn shifting decision-making power back to full council.

“A lot of council decision-making had been delegated to committees and with a new mayor and councillors it’s now time to take those decision-making powers back in order to best represent ratepayers,” Clark said.

“This new structure is designed to encourage more debate at council meetings and to ensure key areas of interest to the community are best served.”

As part of the new structure four new committees will be formed; Risk and Assurance, Finance and Projects, Community Wellbeing and Infrastructure, which will be chaired by independent consultant Bruce Robertson, Cr Grant Dermody, Cr Darren Ludlow and Cr Ian Pottinger, respectively.

Clark has also identified the importance of a single focus role “to ensure the delivery of a new-build museum within three years”.

He has appointed highest-polling councillor Nigel Skelt to that role.

“It is acknowledgement of his abilities around the rebuild of the stadium after its collapse and his drive to resolve the Anderson House upgrade, which is now completed,” Clark said.

In addition, Clark would also introduce a range of other portfolios for councillors.

The additional portfolios will be Housing, Southland Health, Leisure and Recreation, Youth Education and Employment, and Regional Development.

“These portfolios will be allocated to councillors who will have a greater focus on these important areas,” he said.

Mana whenua roles would be retained, but would not sit on full council, Clark said.

“I have to also acknowledge our outgoing councillors Becs Amundsen, Marcus Lush, Lindsay Abbott and Graham Lewis. Their combined experience and perspective was an important part of our work around the table and I wish them all the best in the future.”

Robyn Edie Graham Lewis has lost his seat on the Invercargill City Council following the counting of special votes.

Meanwhile newcomer Barry Stewart has edged out long-serving councillor Graham Lewis for a spot around the Invercargill City Council table.

Invercargill City Council deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said the counting of 594 special votes meant the final two positions would be filled by sitting councillor Peter Kett and Barry Stewart.

Lewis was 26 votes behind Sewart. It meant Lewis and Rebecca Amundsen were two councillors who sought re-election for the 2022-2025 term but missed out.

Stewart was part of the Let’s Go Invercargill ticket which has been successful in getting four councillors – Stewart, Tom Campbell, Grant Dermody and Allan Arnold – elected to the council.

New mayor Nobby Clark was also part of the Let’s Go Invercargill ticket.

The new council will take office from Saturday, and will be officially sworn in at a ceremony on Thursday October 20.

FINAL RESULTS

Invercargill councillors (12 vacancies)

Nigel Skelt 8390

Tom Campbell 8284

Darren Ludlow 8037

Ian Pottinger 7754

Grant Dermody 7736

Allan Arnold 7575

Ria Bond 7205

Trish Boyle 6794

Lesley Soper 6584

Alex Crackett 6562

Peter Kett 6373

Barry Stewart 6295

*********************

Graham Lewis 6269

Terry King 6108

Kerry Hapuku 5645

Rebecca Amundsen 5592

Lisa Tou-McNaughton 5487

Rick Murrell 4688

Kevin Brown 4462

Kevin Mulrooney 4324

Karl Herman 4279

David Pottinger 4151

Bevan Smith 4085

Peter Marshall 3817

Kari Graber 3658

Tim Shadbolt 3411

Dene Allen 3402

Malcolm Loan 3174

Tom Morton 2579

Ian Edwards 2540

Francine Knowles 2525

Dave Loudon 1451

Noel Peterson 1441

Eddie Blackburn 1200