It's official: final results for Wellington's local elections

The special voting hub for the election on Manners St, Wellington. (File photo)

With the special votes counted, Wellington’s final council election results have landed mayoral candidate Paul Eagle in third place and secured Nīkau Wi Neera’s seat in the Māori ward.

But unlike in Auckland, where two seats flipped with the release of final results, Wellington saw few significant changes from preliminary results when results were finalised yesterday afternoon.

In the capital’s closest race of the election, 23-year-old Nīkau Wi Neera finished 67 votes ahead of Matthew Reweti for Wellington’s Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori Ward. On Sunday the pair were separated by just five votes.

Nikau Wi Neera/Supplied Nīkau Wi Neera ended up 67 votes of Matthew Reweti for the capital’s Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori Ward.

The special votes boosted mayoral candidate Paul Eagle from fourth place into third place, overtaking rival Ray Chung.

There were 3,192 special votes verified by the Electoral Commission in Wellington’s election. Voter turnout reached 43.3%, an improvement from 2019’s election where it was below 40%.

For the Greater Wellington Regional Council, David Lee kept his lead over former colleague Roger Blakeley​ by a narrow margin of 21 votes.

Hikitia Ropata maintained her lead over Robyn Smith in the Porirua-Tawa constituency, winning by just five votes.

At the Porirua City Council, results also remained the same as the preliminary results announced on Sunday. The two closest races, for the Parirua Māori Ward and the Onepoto General Ward, remained close with a handful of votes separating elected candidates from hopefuls.

Supplied Councillor Kylie Wihapi has secured the Porirua Māori Ward with 31 votes.

Kylie Wihapi won the Porirua Māori Ward with 31 votes more than competitor Caleb Ware. In the Onepoto General Ward, just 14 votes separated Kathleen Filo – who was declared elected – from the next candidate, David Turner.

Kāpiti Coast, Upper Hutt and Hutt City results also remained the same, with incumbent mayors Wayne Guppy and Campbell Barry comfortably re-elected.

Final election results

Wellington City Council: Tory Whanau (Mayor), Ben McNulty, Tony Randle, John Apanowicz, Ray Chung, Diane Calvert, Rebecca Matthews, Tamatha Paul, Nicola Young, Iona Pannett, Teri O’Neill, Tim Brown, Sarah Free, Laurie Foon, Nureddin Abdurahman, Nīkau Wi Neera.

Hutt City Council: Campbell Barry (Mayor), Tony Stallinger, Josh Briggs, Brady Dyer, Karen Morgan, Gabriel Tupou, Simon Edwards, Chris Parkin, Tui Lewis, Naomi Shaw, Glenda Barratt, Andy Mitchell, Keri Brown.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Signs directing voters towards a special voting hub on Manners St. (File photo)

Upper Hutt City Council: Wayne Guppy (Mayor), Dave Wheeler, Hellen Swales, Heather Newell, Dylan Bentley, Matthew Carey, Bill Hammond, Emma Holderness, Tracey Ultra, Blair Griffiths, Chris Carson.

Porirua City Council: Anita Baker (Mayor), Mike Duncan, Izzy Ford, Geoff Hayward, Moze Galo, Kathleen Filo, Kylie Wihapi, Josh Trlin, Ross Leggett, Nathan Waddle.

Kāpiti Coast District Council: Janet Holborow (Mayor), Liz Koh, Rob Kofoed, Lawrence Kirby, Shelly Warwick, Jocelyn Prvanov, Nigel Wilson, Martin Halliday, Glen Cooper, Kathy Spiers, Sophie Handford.

Greater Wellington Regional Council: Simon Woolf, Yadana Saw, Thomas Nash, Daran Ponter, David Lee, David Bassett, Quentin Duthie, Ken Laban, Ros Connelly, Chris Kirk-Burnnand, Hikitia Ropata, Penny Gaylor.